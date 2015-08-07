The Lady Antebellum singer and his wife, Cassie McConnell Kelley, are expecting their first child in February

Jason Davis/Getty

There’s a new member of Lady Antebellum on the way!

Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie McConnell Kelley, are expecting their first child, they announced Friday on her lifestyle blog, Womanista.

“Charles and I are SO BEYOND EXCITED to share with y’all that we are expecting a baby! He or she is due in February and we are so happy we can hardly stand it,” she wrote. “Like, ecstatic and I’m crying even as I type those words!”

Sharing their fertility struggle, McConnell Kelley revealed that she and her singer-songwriter husband, who have been married for six years, have been trying to conceive for much of that time.



“Many months went by with negative pregnancy tests and a lot of shared frustration … We went through several years of trying before finally seeing our fertility doctor in Nashville this past November,” she wrotes. “When all was said and done, our doctor informed us that we had about a 1 percent chance of conceiving a child naturally. Yeah. 1 percent.”

She continues, “We never stopped hoping though … We made a plan to regroup this fall and explore other options to expand our family. Then it happened. I woke up one morning in June and there it was, a positive pregnancy test. I was in shock. Happy shock, but shock.”

John Hillin

Now entering her second trimester, McConnell Kelley, 32, says that she and Kelley, 33, hope to support others in similar situations.

“I share our story not to recycle those annoying clichés (‘Just relax and it will happen!’ or ‘You just need to go on vacation…’). Don’t even get me started on the “Gosh, y’all have been married forever, when are you gonna have kids already!?” comments. Basically just never say that to anyone,” she wrote.

“I share our story because it’s a happy and hopeful one. My prayer is that if you are struggling with trying to conceive a child, you will remain hopeful … I pray that you and your partner will remain strong and united in your marriage and be thankful for the road that you are traveling and the lessons learned, even when it’s really hard … I pray that you will become a mom.”

The couple’s new addition is in good company — Lady Antebellum’s Dave Haywoodis dad to sonCash, 11 months, while Hillary Scottis mom to daughterEisele, 2.

For more on the Kelley’s fertility struggle, read the full post at Womanista.