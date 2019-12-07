Channing Tatum Takes Daughter Everly to See Frozen Musical After Being Declared Legally Single

Channing Tatum enjoyed a magical night out at the theater with his daughter on Friday.

The Magic Mike star, 39, kicked off his weekend with some quality daddy-daughter time as he and Everly, 6½, enjoyed a performance of Frozen on Broadway.

Tatum — who rarely shares photos of his daughter — posted a series of snaps on Instagram that showed the pair as they prepared to watch the Disney musical. In the pictures, Everly is seen holding a Barbie doll version of Elsa, one of the main characters, as well as a golden “coronation orb.”

Making things even sweeter, Everly, whom Tatum shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, even dressed up for the show, wearing an adorable blue Elsa costume as well as a blonde braided wig.

Tatum seemed to thoroughly enjoy the performance as well, giving the production a rave review on social media.

“Ok frozen the musical = seriously magical. The entire cast is so talented it’s kind of unreal. I have no words. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼❤️💯🦄,” he captioned his social media post.

The father of one’s evening with his daughter comes just over two weeks after he and Dewan were declared single by a judge in L.A., according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Dewan and Tatum announced their separation nearly two years ago after almost nine years of marriage. They are still working out a financial settlement and continue to share custody of Everly.

Dewan’s immediate future is a busy one: she’s expecting a baby with boyfriend Steve Kazee, who she began dating in the fall of 2018, is the host of Fox’s new dating show Flirty Dancing and stars in the Netflix series Soundtrack.

Dewan recently told PEOPLE that she and Tatum, who is dating British singer Jessie J, are in a good place, adjusting to their “new normal,” and that Everly remains their No. 1 priority.

“You can still have a relationship, and just because the forms change as to who you are to each other, it doesn’t take away from the love that we shared all those years,” she said.