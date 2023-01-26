Channing Tatum Says He Will Tell His Daughter He Was Stripper 'When She's Old Enough' 

“I'm not gonna lie to her,” the actor said about 9-year-old Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan

Published on January 26, 2023 10:41 AM
Channing Tatum and daughter Everly
Channing Tatum and daughter Everly. Photo: Channing Tatum Instagram

Channing Tatum is going to be upfront and honest with his daughter about his past job as a stripper.

When chatting with Entertainment Tonight about the release of his upcoming film, Magic Mike's Last Dance, Tatum told the outlet he hadn't yet talked to his 9-year-old daughter, Everly, about the real-life inspiration for the film franchise.

"When she's old enough to watch them, we'll have that conversation," he said, in an interview published Wednesday.

Tatum — who is currently dating Zoë Kravitz — famously began his career stripping before moving into modeling and eventually breaking into acting.

"There's no version of me not having the conversation of 'Dad didn't just do them in movies, I was an actual stripper,' so I'm not gonna lie to her," Tatum said.

The actor and his ex Jenna Dewan welcomed their daughter in 2013, before they ultimately separated in 2018. These days, the Step Up alums continue to successfully co-parent Everly together, and have each shared plenty of sweet moments with her over the years.

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance (2023). Warner Bros. Pictures.

While Tatum was initially nervous to be a single father following his and Dewan's split, he quickly learned to embrace the girl-dad life.

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," the Magic Mike star said in 2021. "I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

He continued, "But now, I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world, and I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

Tatum and Dewan agree that Everly will wait to begin acting until she's older.

"Jenna and I, we've always met eye to eye on this one," he told PEOPLE in 2022. "It's pretty tough to be a child actor or artist. I also believe that if you really want to be a beautiful artist, you have to go live a real life, and I think kids in Hollywood, in general, there's a lot of things that are standing in the way to living a very normal life in the world."

