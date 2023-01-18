Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's Daughters No Longer Have 'Beef': 'They Love Each Other Now'

Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock's daughters are at peace.

During a screening of their film The Lost City last March, Bullock, 57, revealed that her daughter Laila, 10, and Tatum's daughter Everly, 9, used to bicker when they were in preschool.

Fast forward to a recent lie detector test with Vanity Fair, Tatum was now happy to report the feud is over between the two girls.

"Our daughters got into a couple scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," Tatum said in the interview. "It was a very fun year that year."

The actor, 42, was then asked whether Everly and Laila "still have beef."

"They love each other now, literally can't get enough of each other," he replied. "They just want to hang out all the time."

The polygraph administrator announced Tatum was "telling the truth" about the matter.

Talking about the little tiff between girls last spring, Bullock said that both parents were "always getting called" by the school.

"Channing and I were always getting called by the principal of our school because our daughters were at each other's throats," Bullock told PEOPLE at the time. "It's not the case anymore, but like one of them was trying to outdo the other one and take the other one down. It was hilarious."

"So we were always praying it was the other one's daughter when we were called into the office," she quipped.

The actress, 58, acknowledged that their daughters' principal was always "gentle" breaking the news because she and Tatum were "mortified" by the calls, but the drama was never one-sided.

"They're pretty equal," Bullock said, noting that Laila and Everly got to spend time together while their parents filmed The Lost City.

"They're both equally suited and they were both as strong but now we had a month for them to be quarantined while we were filming and it was a love fest," she explained. "Just sleepovers, everyone in my bed. It was everyone, not Channing. Just the kids. Channing got the night off, he was off with his buddies."