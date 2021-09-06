Channing Tatum Posts Portrait, Credits Daughter Everly as Photographer

Channing Tatum is smiling for somebody special behind the camera!

The 41-year-old actor posted a shirtless black-and-white snap of himself to Instagram Sunday, crediting his daughter Everly, 8, as the photographer.

"Photo credit: Everly Tatum," he wrote of the Polaroid-like photo, in which he flashed an easy smile and tattoo on his bicep.

The star's friends and followers celebrated the budding photographer's work, with actor Adam Rodriguez writing, "Kids take the best pictures of parents. Period. This is a beauty! ❤️"

Tatum's Magic Mike co-star Matt Bomer added, "😍😍😍😍😍."

Earlier this summer, the Dog director posted a photo of Everly's face for the first time. The actor shares his only child with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, from whom he split in 2019. The parents had previously shared shots of Everly on social media, but concealed her face or taken her photo from behind.

In a cute candid shared to his Instagram in June, Tatum and Everly posed on a beach together, with the actor holding his daughter as she looked up.

"You my littles are everything! You are my world and my heart," he captioned the snap. "You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids."

He continued, "You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail. Haha one day you will read this and i hope laugh. We have fun 🤩 hehehe."

Tatum, who published The One and Only Sparkella earlier this year, previously told PEOPLE that Everly was his inspiration for writing his very first children's book.

"A lot [in the book] is stuff that Evie and I do," he said in May. "I was really nervous when I became a single dad, and having to raise a little girl, not being able to have the resource of a woman there to be able to lean into how to relate to her as she grows up. I literally went to YouTube and learned how to braid hair."

What Tatum discovered "was just to go into her world and connect with her in any way," he said. "If it's wearing a tutu or painting your nails or wearing makeup — who cares? It just worked for me. I see dads sometimes, and . . . being a parent is hard. I wanted the book to be a little bit of a letter to them. Just play — you'll be rewarded with love."

Tatum, who most recently appeared in The Lego Movie 2 and had an uncredited role in Ryan Reynold's box office hit Free Guy, is gearing up for his latest release, the rom-com Lost City of D, which he stars in alongside Sandra Bullock.

"I love this movie so much I don't have words," Tatum wrote on Instagram Aug. 16, when production on the film wrapped. "I also don't have words for how special Sandy Bullock is. We definitely were made in the same lab and share a brain at times. I love you girl. And as you can see I'll ride your coattails anywhere anytime forever. Ahahah."