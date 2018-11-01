Channing Tatum Reunites with Jenna Dewan to Take Daughter Trick-or-Treating After Divorce Filing

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were back together on Wednesday for some Halloween fun with 5-year-old daughter Everly.

The former couple and Step Up costars, who split 6 months ago and are both now dating other people, went trick-or-treating with Everly in Los Angeles — Tatum documenting the festivities on his Instagram story and even posing with his former wife in a smiley selfie.

Dressed as Teen Titans superhero Starfire, Everly appeared to be having the time of her life as she went from house to house, collecting candy. In-between stops, Everly walked hand-in-hand with Tatum and Dewan, and even got her parents to play “1, 2, 3 … swing” with her.

Both Tatum, 38, and Dewan, 37, were in costume as well — he as Genie from Disney’s Aladdin and she as Cleopatra. She had been in the frock all day, starting with an early morning Halloween party at Everly’s school.

Trick-or-treating seemed to continue into the evening, where Everly and her friends spent time searching for fairies.

Tatum made the outing extra silly by teasing his only child about stealing her Reese’s peanut butter cups. He carried the ongoing joke through multiple videos until Everly eventually caved in and handed over the candy to him directly. “You know what this is? Happiness. It’s just happiness!” he joked.

Perhaps one of the silliest moments came when Everly needed a potty break. “Evy had to pee so we had to ask for a house to let us go use our bathroom. I made Jenna go cause I was afraid they wouldn’t be receptive to me,” Tatum joked, lifting his Genie mask to show his full face.

Tatum and Dewan’s outing comes nearly a week after the exes, who announced their separation in April, filed divorce papers. The actress cited irreconcilable differences and requested child and spousal support. They both asked for joint legal and physical custody of Everly.

Since their split, both Tatum and Dewan are back in the dating game. He’s been dating British singer Jessie J, while Dewan’s been seeing Steve Kazee, the Tony Award-winning actor known for Once.

A source previously told PEOPLE Tatum has been attending her concerts in Houston, Texas. “Channing is her biggest fan,” the insider said. “He flies all over the U.S. to attend her concerts.”

Meanwhile, another source told PEOPLE both Dewan and Kazee “have a lot in common” and have been getting closer. “Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve,” the insider said. “They’ve been dating for months out of the spotlight and it’s becoming more serious.”