Channing and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Wish Daughter Everly a Happy Birthday

The 22 Jump Street star and wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum celebrated their baby's first birthday

Happy birthday, Everly!

Actor Channing Tatum celebrated his daughter’s big milestone — her first birthday on Saturday! — with a very fitting Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Happy birthday my angel,” Tatum, 34, captioned the cherubic snapshot, which shows Everly playing outside in a peach-colored tulle dress and green, flowery wings.

“Can’t believe she’s already one! Happy birthday to our little fairy!” mom Jenna Dewan-Tatum wrote along with the same sweet photo posted to her Instagram account.

Image zoom

Courtesy Channing Tatum

The proud parents welcomed their first child in London, introducing her two weeks later with a sweet family photo on Instagram. Her birthday outfit makes sense: Dewan-Tatum called their baby girl “our lil angel” at the time.

And Everly has lived up to her heavenly reputation.

“She’s smiling, she’s giggling,” Dewan-Tatum, 33, told PEOPLE in July. “Everyone says it’s the best and it is the best! Last week she just started looking at me and recognizing me and smiling, and my whole world melted!”

div.block-quote blockquote {

background: #f9f9f9;

border-left: 10px solid #ccc;

margin: 1.5em 10px;

padding: 0.5em 10px;

quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";

}

div.block-quote blockquote:before {

color: #ccc;

content: open-quote;

font-size: 4em;

line-height: 0.1em;

margin-right: 0.25em;

vertical-align: -0.4em;

}

div.block-quote blockquote p {

display: inline;

}

div.block-quote cite {

background: #c0cbdb;

}

div.block-quote blockquote {

background: #f9f9f9;

border-left: 10px solid #ccc;

margin: 1.5em 10px;

padding: 0.5em 10px;

quotes: "\201C""\201D""\2018""\2019";

}

div.block-quote blockquote:before {

color: #ccc;

content: open-quote;

font-size: 4em;

line-height: 0.1em;

margin-right: 0.25em;

vertical-align: -0.4em;

}

div.block-quote blockquote p {

display: inline;

}

div.block-quote cite {

background: #c0cbdb;

}