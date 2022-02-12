“And then as that journey unfolded, I realized that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do,” the actor said

Channing Tatum Had to Find 'His Footing as a Single Father' to Daughter Everly: 'I Was Doubly Afraid'

Channing Tatum is recalling being "afraid" of becoming a single father.

The Dog actor and director, 41, opened up about finding a connection with daughter Everly, now 8½, following his split with Jenna Dewan in 2018.

"I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn't know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I'm a single dad," he told VMAN, per The Hollywood Reporter. "I was doubly afraid."

He added, "Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?"

The Magic Mike star soon realized that he could connect with his daughter.

"And then as that journey unfolded, I realized that all I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do," he told the publication.

In 2020, Tatum opened up to Parents about embracing life as a girl-dad.

"When I became a single father, I had a lot of fear about connecting to Everly in every way that a little girl might want," Tatum said at the time. "I didn't wear nail polish or know how to braid hair."

"But now, I do both. I jumped with both feet into this magical world," he added. "And I was rewarded with a kind of love that I don't think I would have ever been able to have otherwise."

Last year, Tatum released his first children's book The One and Only Sparkella which was dedicated to his daughter.

"Just like Sparkella, Evie loves to play tricks, wear crazy outfits and be different from everyone," he told Parents. "She's bold, beautiful and magical in every way. We played a lot in her room over quarantine, and it helped flesh out the story."