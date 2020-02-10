Channing Tatum Gets Father-Daughter Pedicure with Everly, 6½: ‘It’s Going Down’

Image zoom Channing Tatum and Everly Channing Tatum/Instagram. Inset: Charley Gallay/Getty

Looks like somebody just scored two tickets to pamper town!

Channing Tatum closed out his weekend by getting a pedicure with his daughter Everly.

“Time for a little TLC for these bad boys,” the actor, 39, wrote on his Instagram Story Sunday, alongside an image of his 6½-year-old daughter’s toes — which were still covered with remnants of a few different nail polish colors.

“These dogs are a barking,” he added.

Proving that his daughter wasn’t the only one who was treating herself, Tatum went on to share a photograph of his own feet submerged underwater. “She’s gonna need the power tools!” he joked.

Although Tatum didn’t share any photos of what their toes looked like after the pedicure, he did post another sweet photo that appeared to show Everly picking out her polish color.

“It’s going down!” he wrote alongside the image, which showed his daughter pointing at a pink-colored swatch.

“Treat yo’self,” he added.

In addition to getting her nails done, Tatum has said that Everly loves wrestling and boxing.

“She love[s] punching dad!” he captioned a video of himself coaching his daughter on their couch as she landed several soft punches on her papa.

“This is only 1/16 how long this went for hahaha she an animal. We love wrestling and boxing. And we keep it fun,” he wrote, adding that while he thinks teaching Everly self-defense is important, violence is never the answer.

“In my experience fear most times leads to bad decisions,” he wrote. “Violence is 100% never the answer. But having a daughter I always want her to feel safe in her being. And God help the person that ever poke the beast inside this little angel.”

Tatum shares his daughter with ex Jenna Dewan.

The pair, who were declared legally single in November 2019, have also agreed to share 50/50 custody of Everly, multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

Dewan, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, previously shared that Everly is “excited” to become a big sister — and has even started getting ready for her baby sibling’s arrival.

“She just said to me this morning, ‘I’m preparing myself for that baby to cry all the time,’ ” the Flirty Dancing host, 39, said in January. “It was so adult and she asked me if the baby cried in the night if she could get out of her bed and go sing the baby song. And I was like, that is so sweet.”