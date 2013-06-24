Channing Tatum: Why We Released Our Daughter's First Photo

"We didn't want to go through a tabloid, we just wanted to let it out so paparazzi would ... stop trying to hound us," Tatum explains.

Image zoom

Courtesy Tatum Family

The paparazzi managed to snag countless shots of Channing and Jenna Dewan-Tatum during her pregnancy, but all bets were off when it came to the prized first photo of the couple’s baby girl.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Instead, the proud new parents debuted daughter Everly on their own terms with a family portrait posted to Facebook on Father’s Day.

“We didn’t want to go through a tabloid — we just wanted to let it out so paparazzi would stop trying to hound us,” Tatum, 33, tells ET Canada. “You know, here it is, that’s it. Now, let us be.”

Since showing off his 3-week-old to the world, the White House Down star admits the majority of daddy duty has been continuing on his supportive streak, always on hand to help out where needed.



“[Jenna’s] tired. Those first few months, it’s just ridiculous, just [taxing],” he says. “All I can really do is just sit there and change diapers … and get them food. Whatever they want.”

As for the “amazing” feeling of welcoming his first child? Well, the couple may be experiencing those emotions once again — sooner rather than later. “We could possibly have some Irish twins, I don’t know, ” Tatum jokes.