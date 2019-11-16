Channing Tatum Shares Rare Video of Daughter Everly, 6½, During Las Vegas Night Out

Channing Tatum kicked off his weekend with a very special daddy-daughter night!

On Friday, the 39-year-old actor documented his Las Vegas night out with daughter Everly, 6, sharing photos and videos of their fun-filled evening.

The star and his daughter — whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — spent the night bouncing around various arcade games, going to a show and taking in the sights of the famed Fountains of Bellagio.

In one photo, Everly sits on her father’s lap as they adorably race during a Mario Cart game together.

“Look how excited I am!!!!,” the Magic Mike actor captioned the photo.

The two also had a go at playing Whack-A-Mole, which Tatum — who was wearing a hilarious Viking hat — joked “was rigged!”

Everly, who was dressed in a too-cute pink ensemble and a rainbow hair accessory, beat her father at the game.

“For real I lost and as you can see I was all in trying my heart out!!!” he wrote of the picture.

Later in the night, Tatum posted a video of the two dancing together. The actor also shared footage of his daughter making up dance routines to songs like the Super Mario Bros. theme song, Eminem’s “Lose Yourself,” Randy Newman’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” and “Congratulations” by Post Malone.

The former World of Dance host, 38, and Tatum welcomed Everly back in May 2013, and have been co-parenting ever since the couple split last year after nine years of marriage.

Tatum and Dewan — who met on the set of their 2006 film Step Up — shared their commitment to remain “loving dedicated parents to Everly” last year, and requested joint physical and legal custody of their daughter. They also took Everly trick-or-treating together on Halloween.

The amicable exes have both moved on in their romantic lives since splitting up, with Tatum dating Grammy-nominated singer Jessie J and Dewan expecting a child with boyfriend, Broadway actor Steve Kazee.

“[Steve] is very supportive of [Jenna] as a mom. He is amazing with Everly,” a source told PEOPLE in June.