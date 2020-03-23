Channing Tatum's Daughter Everly Tells Her Dad She'll 'Always Love' Him During Hike Together

Image zoom Channing Tatum Albert L. Ortega/Getty

Channing Tatum‘s daughter Everly is Daddy’s girl!

The 6½-year-old recently went on a hike with her superstar father as the coronavirus outbreak continues to expand, where the two bonded with seemingly no one else in sight as they took in the great outdoors.

In a collection of photos and videos posted to Tatum’s Instagram Story on Saturday, his only child frolics about among the lush green landscape and, at one point, makes a heartbreaking (yet adorable) promise to her dad.

“If I die and you die, know that I always love you,” Everly can be heard saying from off camera as the two make their way downhill.

Tatum can only laugh at the innocent proclamation, telling his daughter, “We’re definitely not gonna die, but I want you to know that I always love you, as well.”

“We’re gonna die!” Everly says, to which Tatum responds, “We’re gonna make it to the lake!” and encourages his child to say it back to him, which she eventually does.

Image zoom Everly Tatum Channing Tatum/Instagram

Image zoom Everly Tatum Channing Tatum/Instagram

Other clips and photos from the pair’s hike show them observing “bunny tracks,” finding “a troll tree” and Everly posing with her arms open wide, taking in the view below.

And while there wasn’t “enough light” for them to get to the lake, “We didn’t leave without saying a prayer/fairy spell for the world to be OK and be protected. So hopefully it works,” the actor wrote.

“In this time of fear we choose stay adventurous and full of love and life,” Tatum captioned another Story installment. “Things are so scary. So for us little challenges anywhere anyhow are tiny milestones to keep our mind and heart present and connected.”

Image zoom Everly Tatum Channing Tatum/Instagram

Celebrities (many of which have tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19) have flocked to social media over recent days to share how they’re coping amid the orders for social distancing and California’s mandatory lockdown.

As of Monday morning, there have been over 33,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 428 deaths, according to a New York Times database. With West Virginia reporting their first case last Tuesday evening, the virus has now spread to all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Globally, Johns Hopkins University reports, there have been 353,692 total confirmed cases, including 15,430 deaths and 100,443 total recovered patients.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.