Channing Tatum Is Going to Be an 'Amazing Dad,' Says The Rock
The G.I. Joe: Retaliation star had one simple piece of paternal wisdom to share with his costar
Channing Tatum is nearing first-time fatherhood, but at least one costar is already prepared to nominate the reigning Sexiest Man Alive for Father of The Year.
“He’s going to be an amazing dad,” a beaming Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of G.I. Joe: Retaliation.
“As inspired as he is before his baby, to do well and [be] motivated to succeed, he’s going to be even more so,” he continued, “it’s going to be quadruple.”
While Tatum, 32, who missed the premiere while filming a new movie in London, may have admitted to needing some help in the diaper department, Johnson’s ringing endorsement carries weight, as the 40-year-old wrestling superstar and action hero knows a bit about motivation. Plus, he has an 11-year-old daughter of his own.
As for any paternal wisdom he shared his costar and wife, Jenna Dewan-Tatum, Johnson explained with a smile: “I told him this when I found out that he was going to be a daddy. I said, ‘Your life is going to change, and it’s all for the better.’ “