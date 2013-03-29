The G.I. Joe: Retaliation star had one simple piece of paternal wisdom to share with his costar

Channing Tatum Is Going to Be an 'Amazing Dad,' Says The Rock

Channing Tatum is nearing first-time fatherhood, but at least one costar is already prepared to nominate the reigning Sexiest Man Alive for Father of The Year.

“He’s going to be an amazing dad,” a beaming Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson told reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

“As inspired as he is before his baby, to do well and [be] motivated to succeed, he’s going to be even more so,” he continued, “it’s going to be quadruple.”

While Tatum, 32, who missed the premiere while filming a new movie in London, may have admitted to needing some help in the diaper department, Johnson’s ringing endorsement carries weight, as the 40-year-old wrestling superstar and action hero knows a bit about motivation. Plus, he has an 11-year-old daughter of his own.