Channing Tatum and Kim Kardashian's Daughters Get Very Different Reader Reactions

Everyone loves a beautiful new baby – and with so many stars expecting or close to delivering, the world has gone goo-goo and ga-ga over the happy news, including the ah-dorable first pic of reigning Sexiest Man Alive Channing Tatum‘s daughter Everly.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s baby girl, North West, meanwhile, evoked the opposite side of the spectrum, making readers angry that Kim went that direction with a name.

Here are the five stories that our readers connected with the most in the past week – news that made you happy, sad, laugh out loud and even angry.

With two gorgeous parents, how could baby girl Everly make anything other than an angelic first appearance? Readers loved that Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 32, and husband Channing, 33, shared the actor’s first Father’s Day with the world.

Wholesome Katie Holmes warms your hearts as single mom to daughter Suri, but her glammed up photo shoot for Bobbi Brown cosmetics’ new Navy & Nude collection had you saying “wow” at her transformation.

When the name was finally divulged for the baby girl born to Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Kanye West, you weren’t exactly thrilled by her choice – the oddly directional North West. At least her nickname, Nori, is cute!

His most well-known character, mobster Tony Soprano, shocked and delighted TV viewers for years, but when James Gandolfini passed away unexpectedly at 51 in Rome on Wednesday, readers were deeply saddened as costars and fans paid touching tribute to a stage and screen actor many viewed as unparalleled.

Miss Utah would certainly like a do-over after botching her answer to a question about pay inequity for women during the final moments of the Miss USA pageant. Our readers shared a laugh as beautiful brunette Marissa Powell got tangled up in a bit of nerves and uttered an answer that, uh, well … didn’t exactly make her point.