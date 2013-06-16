Channing and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Introduce Daughter Everly

The Tatums debuted their 2-week-old daughter on their Facebook accounts Sunday night.

All together now: Aww.

Channing Tatum decided to make his fans a part of his first holiday as a dad.

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive — who, along with Jenna Dewan-Tatum, welcomed daughter Everly into the world on May 31 – debuted their 2-week-old baby girl on their Facebook accounts Sunday night.

“First Father’s Day with my girls,” the White House Down star, 33, wrote, sharing a photo of himself holding his newborn with his wife by his side.

Dewan-Tatum, who referred to Everly as “our lil angel” in her own post, is feeling the fan support as well.

“Thank you everyone for all the loving messages! Chan, myself and Everly are happy as can be and appreciate them all,” the actress and new mom, 32, Tweeted on June 6.

Courtesy Tatum Family