Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'

"This has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food," Chanel West Coast wrote in an Instagram post on Thanksgiving

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 07:01 PM
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
Photo: Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Chanel West Coast is thankful for her family this Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, the Ridiculousness co-host — who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie Breeze, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison earlier this month — shared photos from her and Fenison's first holiday as parents.

Alongside adorable photos of the family, West Coast, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for so much but mostly my family. These 2 are my whole world and I love them with all my heart."

She continued, "I'm beyond grateful that God has blessed me with @domfenison & @bowiebreeze and this has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food lol 🙏🏼🦃🧡🤍 #happythanksgivng #thankful Fave pic 1-4??"

In response, Fenison wrote in the comments section, "Amazing thanksgiving with you two 🧡🖤🧡." In another comment, he added, "Love you."

In the snapshots, the group dressed in color-coordinating outfits including white, gold, and grey. One snapshot features Bowie in a cute onesie that reads, "Thankful."

Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this week, West Coast opened up to PEOPLE about her first few weeks of motherhood after welcoming Bowie on Nov. 2, saying "mom life has been great."

When announcing Bowie's arrival earlier this month, the recording artist shared that she required an emergency cesarean section, an experience that "terrified" her, the star said.

"The hardest part was holding back my tears when I heard her cry as she came out. I was scared to cry while they were stitching me back up so I stayed as still as possible and fought back my tears of joy until they were done," she told PEOPLE. "Then I was finally able to hold Bowie and cry my eyes out and that was the best moment of my life by far."

Speaking of Bowie's unique moniker, West Coast said she and Fenison came up with the name when listening to an '80s radio station in the car.

"Her dad and I loved the idea of a unisex name and we were gearing towards that when thinking of names. We also wanted it to be unique," she explained. "The David Bowie song 'Modern Love' came on, which is a song and artist I personally love, and I saw the name Bowie and said 'That's it, babe! Bowie should be her name,' and my boyfriend Dom loved it and we decided to go with that."

"Plus we had already picked out a middle name we were set on which was Breeze and we thought Bowie Breeze flowed so well together," she continued.

West Coast first announced her pregnancy in early June, just before revealing her bump on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet.

RELATED VIDEO: Chanel West Coast and Boyfriend Dom Fenison Welcome a Baby Girl After 'a Few Complications'

A couple of weeks later, the couple revealed the sex of their first baby in a celebratory video via Instagram, writing in the caption, "We're having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼."

"Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do," she added.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWqkL0gdqD/ potus's profile picture potus Verified Jill and I were honored to speak with women and men of our Armed Forces this afternoon. You gave up your seat at the Thanksgiving table to defend us – and we owe you a debt of gratitude. You’re the best of America. 1d
Bidens Spend Thanksgiving Calling Military Members to Express Gratitude for Their Service
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Kylie Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner's Baby Boys Subtly Appear in Family's Thanksgiving Portraits
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Poses with Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey and Their Dogs on Thanksgiving
Martha Stewart attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/p/ClZMzEDpUza/ marthastewart48 Verified my thanksgiving decorations were basically all about the bird! 112 at last count! glass, wood, gilded, golden, metal, composite , porcelain etc etc fun for kids to count. keeps each busy for at least twenty minutes! 1h
Martha Stewart Shares Photos of Her Extensive Decorative Turkey Collection — Featuring 112 Different Turkeys!
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 15: Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on January 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Emma Heming Willis Shares Glimpse of Daughter Preparing for Family's 'Thanksgiving Games'
MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 24: Yung Miami (2L) joined Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) and his family, his daughters Chance, D'Lila and Jessie, as they celebrated Thanksgiving Day at The Caring Place in Miami on November 24, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)
Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Daughters Feed Miami's Homeless Community on Thanksgiving: 'It's Important'
Landon Barker, Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian's Stepson Landon Barker Says He's 'So Thankful' for Her and Her Family
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXlD2DLnAK/. Jonathan Silver Scott/Instagram
Jonathan Scott Says He's 'Thankful Every Day' for Zooey Deschanel, Celebrates First Thanksgiving in New Home
https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978954161891947132/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2978956645850805144/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979062640190838293/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/iamcardib/2979124299168953853/
Cardi B Is 'Grateful' for Family as She and Offset Spend Quality Time with Kids on Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving! ?????? I hope everyone is having a meaningful holiday.
Alicia Silverstone Kisses Turkey in Thanksgiving Instagram Post with Son Bear Blu
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClW8sKeL7EG/. Kate Hudson/Instagram; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Kate Hudson attends the Premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Kate Hudson's Kids Headbang Together in Sweet Thanksgiving Video Montage: 'Life Is Precious'
Happy Thanksgiving, yall!
Scotty McCreery's Son Avery Is Surrounded by Family in Sweet Photo from His First Thanksgiving
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Selena Gomez Celebrates Thanksgiving with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Making 'Fish and Chips'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Kathie Lee Gifford attends the 28th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Avalon Theater on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXP5OoPMeB/ mrsamerikagifford Verified Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full 🤎 Been gobbling this little 🦃 up every chance we get. Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks . 🧡🧸🧡 #littlebear #babysfirstthanksgiving 18h
Kathie Lee Gifford Says She's Missing Grandson Frankie on Thanksgiving: 'Sheer Perfection'
Kelly Ripa and mark consuelos thanksgiving 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Share Laughs with Their Three Kids on Thanksgiving