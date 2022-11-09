Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'

Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name.

The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account.

"Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby mittens that featured the words "Dream big."

Bowie was also the star attraction on mom West Coast's Instagram Stories.

"My sleepy lil angel, she's so perfect," the MTV personality and model wrote alongside an image of Bowie taking a nap while wearing a floral onesie. Two other snaps showed new dad Dom relaxing on the couch with Bowie asleep on his chest.

Bowie Breeze Fenison. Bowie Breeze Fenison Instagram

"Daddy's home," West Coast captioned the first shot, while the other one included another family member, their dog Leo, getting in on the "lovin'."

While announcing their daughter's arrival last week, West Coast opened up about her little one's unscripted birth story.

"After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own."

Bowie Breeze Fenison. Chanel West Coast Instagram

She added that it was "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me."

West Coast went on to thank Fenison "for giving me the greatest gift in the world and being such an amazing dad already. Love you both soooo much."

Bowie Breeze Fenison. Chanel West Coast Instagram

In June, the couple revealed the sex of their first child in a celebratory video via Instagram. In the clip, West Coast can be seen jumping up and down for joy after her model beau opened an umbrella that erupted in pink confetti.

"We're having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼" she wrote in the caption. "Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do."

The star first announced her pregnancy in early June, just before revealing her bump on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet.