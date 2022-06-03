The Ridiculousness star announced her baby news on Thursday before debuting her bump on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted

MTV's Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant and Expecting Her First Baby with Model Boyfriend Dom Fenison

Chanel West Coast has a baby on the way!

The music artist, 33, announced she's pregnant and is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Dom Fenison before revealing her bump on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet Thursday.

The Ridiculous star wore a sequined floral mini dress that highlighted her burgeoning belly. Her model beau wore a suit with a green pocket square and green shoes to compliment the colors of her dress.

"I don't know if it's a boy or girl yet. I'm just praying for a happy, healthy baby," Chanel, born Chelsea Chanel Dudley, told E! News confirming her pregnancy news.

"I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings."

"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

Reps for the MTV star didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The couple, who first went public with their relationship earlier this year, recently attended Coachella together where the rapper dubbed her boyfriend her "foreva."

West Coast told the outlet she has been experiencing some first-trimester nausea and she praised her model boyfriend for being the "most level-headed person" in her life at this time.

"Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me," she told E! of Fenison.

As she looks forward to giving birth and raising a child, she told E! her fans could soon start to hear a difference in her music as she's come up with possible plans to ditch the "turn up songs and the ratchet stuff" for another sound.

"There's still going to be a little bit of that dabbled in the mix, but I really just feel inspired to make more serious and thoughtful music," she shared. "I really want my child to be able to listen to my music and be proud and inspired when they hear it."

It was West Coast's music that brought them together romantically after years of knowing each other.

"We've known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship 'cause I was in her new music video for 'Vinyl,'" Fenison told InTouch in February.