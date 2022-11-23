Chanel West Coast Shares First Official Photos of Baby Bowie as She Calls Her a 'Complete Angel'

Chanel West Coast is soaking up time with her "angel" baby Bowie Breeze.

The Ridiculousness co-host, who welcomed her first baby, daughter Bowie, with model boyfriend Dom Fenison on Nov. 2, is opening up about her first few weeks of motherhood, telling PEOPLE "mom life has been great."

"Adjusting to mom life has been a breeze for me, no pun intended," she says. "I've always loved babies and she is so stinkin' cute I can't get enough of her. The hardest part has been the lack of sleep. I'm big on getting my eight hours of beauty rest every night but that's out the window now."

When announcing Bowie's arrival earlier this month, the recording artist, 34, shared that she required an emergency cesarean section, an experience which "terrified" her, the star says.

"I was told my whole pregnancy I would be able to deliver normally so when I was told the baby was losing oxygen and I was going to need an emergency C-section I wasn't mentally prepared," she admits. "I have terrible medical anxiety so when I realized I had to have this procedure while awake I was terrified."

"The hardest part was holding back my tears when I heard her cry as she came out. I was scared to cry while they were stitching me back up so I stayed as still as possible and fought back my tears of joy until they were done," she adds. "Then I was finally able to hold Bowie and cry my eyes out and that was the best moment of my life by far."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: @sweetmephotography R: Caption . PHOTO: @sweetmephotography

Speaking of Bowie's unique moniker, West Coast says she and Fenison came up with the name when listening to an '80s radio station in the car.

"Her dad and I loved the idea of a unisex name and we were gearing towards that when thinking of names. We also wanted it to be unique," she explains. "The David Bowie song 'Modern Love' came on, which is a song and artist I personally love, and I saw the name Bowie and said 'That's it, babe! Bowie should be her name,' and my boyfriend Dom loved it and we decided to go with that."

"Plus we had already picked out a middle name we were set on which was Breeze and we thought Bowie Breeze flowed so well together," she adds.

@sweetmephotography

The reality star says she and her boyfriend are "doing great" in the first few weeks of parenting.

"It's been a rough recovery for me after my C-section but Bowie is such a chill baby so she has been a complete angel to deal with during this hard time on my body," she says. "Plus her dad has been amazing helping me so much, as well as my mom helping us out too."

L: Caption . PHOTO: @sweetmephotography R: Caption . PHOTO: @sweetmephotography

"I'm so lucky to have some time off from filming Ridiculousness for a few months. Bowie loves to eat and sleep so when she's napping I use my time to work on my new swimwear line Coasty Swim and write new music," she continues.

"I'm just super excited for this new journey of motherhood, excited to help my baby girl follow her dreams as she grows up, and excited to get my body back in shape."

West Coast first announced her pregnancy in early June, just before revealing her bump on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet.

A couple of weeks later, the couple revealed the sex of their first baby in a celebratory video via Instagram. In the clip, West Coast can be seen jumping up and down for joy after her model beau opened an umbrella that erupted in pink confetti.

"We're having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼" she wrote in the caption. "Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do."