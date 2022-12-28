Chanel West Coast Celebrates an 'Amazing' First Christmas with Daughter Bowie — See the Photos!

Chanel West Coast welcomed daughter Bowie Breeze with boyfriend Dom Fenison in November

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 04:58 PM
Chanel West Coast Celebrates an 'Amazing' First Christmas with Daughter Bowie — See the Photos!
Photo: Chanel West/instagram

Chanel West Coast is loving her first holiday season as a mom!

The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, shared photos in an Instagram carousel on Monday of her Christmas with model boyfriend Dom Fenison and daughter Bowie Breeze, 8 weeks.

"🎅🏼🎄❤️ My first Christmas w/ @bowiebreeze @domfenison and my mom and it was my best Christmas yet! 🤗 Hope everyone had an amazing holiday," she wrote.

For the holiday, the family of three sweetly matched in festive, red and green coordinating outfits.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last month, the trio posed together for adorable Thanksgiving photos.

West Coast wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for so much but mostly my family. These 2 are my whole world and I love them with all my heart."

She continued, "I'm beyond grateful that God has blessed me with @domfenison & @bowiebreeze and this has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food lol 🙏🏼🦃🧡🤍 #happythanksgivng #thankful Fave pic 1-4??"

In response, Fenison wrote in the comments section, "Amazing thanksgiving with you two 🧡🖤🧡." In another comment, he added, "Love you."

Chanel West Coast/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwjrJdLk2_/?hl=en.
Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Last month, West Coast opened up to PEOPLE about Bowie's unique moniker, explaining she and Fenison came up with the name when listening to an '80s radio station in the car.

"Her dad and I loved the idea of a unisex name and we were gearing towards that when thinking of names. We also wanted it to be unique," she explained. "The David Bowie song 'Modern Love' came on, which is a song and artist I personally love, and I saw the name Bowie and said 'That's it, babe! Bowie should be her name,' and my boyfriend Dom loved it and we decided to go with that."

"Plus we had already picked out a middle name we were set on which was Breeze and we thought Bowie Breeze flowed so well together," she added.

Related Articles
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
Chanel West Coast Shares Photos of Boyfriend and Their Daughter on Thanksgiving: 'My Whole World'
Chanel West Coast/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CkwjrJdLk2_/?hl=en. ; chanel west coast. photo credit is @sweetmephotography 
Chanel West Coast Shares First Official Photos of Baby Bowie as She Calls Her a 'Complete Angel'
Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022
Who Is Chanel West Coast's Boyfriend? All About Dom Fenison
Photo of Bowie Breeze Fenison
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
https://www.instagram.com/brittanylynne/?hl=en. Brittany Mahomes/Instagram
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Celebrate Their First Christmas as a Family of Four with Festive Photo
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmpKO2YvvOw/?hl=en ashleygreene Verified The most magical Christmas yet. #merrychristmas #grateful 3h
Ashley Greene Celebrates Daughter Kingsley's First Christmas: 'Most Magical Christmas Yet'
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate First Christmas with Baby Daughter Royce
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Celebrate 'First Family Christmas' with Baby Daughter Royce
Tessa Hilton Celebrates Christmas as Mom of 2
Tessa Hilton Shares Photos from Her First Christmas as Mom of 2: 'Our Happy Place'
Chanel West Coast and Dom Fenison
Chanel West Coast and Boyfriend Dom Fenison Welcome a Baby Girl After a 'Few Complications'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmmS14JOTy7/. Mandy Moore /Instagram
Mandy Moore Shares Photos from Christmas Celebration with Sons Gus and Ozzie: 'Very Grateful'
Katherine Schwarzenegger, Rumer Willis
Katherine Schwarzenegger Excited for Her Girls to Grow Up with Rumer Willis' Baby: 'Like We Did'
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
Tia Mowry Celebrates Christmas with Ex Cory Hardrict and Kids: 'Family Will Always Be Family'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Spend First Christmas in New Home: 'Love Christmassing with You'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Spend First Christmas in New Home: 'Love Christmassing with You'
Jessica Alba, cash warren
Jessica Alba's Three Kids Look All Grown Up in Family Christmas Photos: 'Love and Light'
Jennifer Gates and Nayel Nassar
Jennifer Gates Reveals She's Having a Girl at Christmas-Themed Baby Shower
Pregnant Chanel West Coast Is a Hippie for Halloween: 'Ready to Pop'
Pregnant MTV Star Chanel West Coast Is a Hippie for Last Halloween Before Baby: 'Ready to Pop'