Chanel West Coast Celebrates an 'Amazing' First Christmas with Daughter Bowie — See the Photos!

Chanel West Coast is loving her first holiday season as a mom!

The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, shared photos in an Instagram carousel on Monday of her Christmas with model boyfriend Dom Fenison and daughter Bowie Breeze, 8 weeks.

"🎅🏼🎄❤️ My first Christmas w/ @bowiebreeze @domfenison and my mom and it was my best Christmas yet! 🤗 Hope everyone had an amazing holiday," she wrote.

For the holiday, the family of three sweetly matched in festive, red and green coordinating outfits.

Last month, the trio posed together for adorable Thanksgiving photos.

West Coast wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy Thanksgiving! So thankful for so much but mostly my family. These 2 are my whole world and I love them with all my heart."

She continued, "I'm beyond grateful that God has blessed me with @domfenison & @bowiebreeze and this has been my best Thanksgiving ever having them by my side. I feel so full of love…and food lol 🙏🏼🦃🧡🤍 #happythanksgivng #thankful Fave pic 1-4??"

In response, Fenison wrote in the comments section, "Amazing thanksgiving with you two 🧡🖤🧡." In another comment, he added, "Love you."

Chanel West Coast/Instagram

Last month, West Coast opened up to PEOPLE about Bowie's unique moniker, explaining she and Fenison came up with the name when listening to an '80s radio station in the car.

"Her dad and I loved the idea of a unisex name and we were gearing towards that when thinking of names. We also wanted it to be unique," she explained. "The David Bowie song 'Modern Love' came on, which is a song and artist I personally love, and I saw the name Bowie and said 'That's it, babe! Bowie should be her name,' and my boyfriend Dom loved it and we decided to go with that."

"Plus we had already picked out a middle name we were set on which was Breeze and we thought Bowie Breeze flowed so well together," she added.