Chanel West Coast and Boyfriend Dom Fenison Welcome a Baby Girl After 'a Few Complications'

Chanel West Coast is officially a mom!

The Ridiculousness co-host shared via her Instagram Story on Wednesday that she and her boyfriend Dom Fenison welcomed a baby girl. And their little one had an eventful arrival.

Opening up about her experience of entering motherhood, West Coast, 34, revealed, "After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn't wanna just pop out on her own."

She added that it was "the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She's the best thing that ever [happened] to me."

West Coast went on to salute Fenison "for giving me the greatest gift in the world and being such an amazing dad already. Love you both soooo much."

Still in new mommy bliss, West Coast shared her baby girl's first photo on social media. In the cute snap, the newborn is taking a much-needed nap.

"Our lil nugget sound asleep," West Coast wrote over the image.

She has not revealed the infant's name.

The newborn is the first child for both the MTV personality and the model.

In June, the couple revealed the sex of their first child in a cheerful video via Instagram. In the clip, West Coast can be seen jumping up and down for joy after her model beau opened an umbrella that erupted in pink confetti.

"We're having a baby girl!!! 🤗💖🎀🌸🙏🏼🙌🏼" she wrote in the caption. "Love you @domfenison thank you for coming into my life and loving me the way you do."

The artist first announced her pregnancy in early June, just before revealing her bump on the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted red carpet.

"I'm just really excited for this next journey in my life. It's probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings," she told E! News at the time.

"From a very young age, I knew that I wanted to sing and dance and be on TV," she told the outlet. "I just can't wait to see what my child's dreams are and help them pursue that all along the way."

West Coast told the outlet she has been experiencing some first-trimester nausea and she praised her model boyfriend for being the "most level-headed person" in her life at this time.

"Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He's just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he's the perfect balance for me," she told E! of Fenison.