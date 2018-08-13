Little Angel! Chanel Iman and NFL Husband Sterling Shepard Welcome Daughter Cali Clay

Chanel Iman is a mom!

The supermodel, 27, and her husband, New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard announced they welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Cali Clay Shepard on Friday, Aug. 10.

Iman broke the news on Instagram, posting photos of the new family of three in her hospital bed.

“You were worth every push every contraction!” wrote Iman. “Welcome to our world @caliclayshepard ❤️ Love mommy and daddy @sterl_shep3.”

“Everything I do is for you two. My world!” Sterling, 24, captioned the same image on his account.

In a second post, Iman shared Cali’s birthday. The baby girl already has her own Instagram handle as well, Iman revealed.

Chanel Iman/Instagram

The couple, who shared the sex of their child at their baby show in June, announced their pregnancy in May, two months after they tied the knot in a luxe Beverly Hills wedding in March.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

In addition to sharing photos of her baby bump and celebrating impending motherhood, Iman previously told PEOPLE that “my pregnancy has been amazing.”

“I’m just super anxious to meet my baby,” she said and added that “the first term actually was very difficult” and that she “was super sick.”

Meanwhile, Shepard has been looking forward to fatherhood, even asking his coach about getting time off for his daughter’s birth.

RELATED: Chanel Iman on Expecting a Baby Girl: ‘I’m Dying to Put Her in a Cheerleading Outfit!’

Chanel Iman/Instagram

“He was like, ‘We’ll see if we can get you a day off or something,’ ” he told the New York Post in June of becoming a first-time father. “I don’t want to be away from the guys, but that type of stuff, you have to be there for that.”

Shepard added, “I’m super excited about it. On game days, I see guys … they have their babies down there, and it’s a warm feeling when you see that. I’m looking forward to it … I can’t wait.”