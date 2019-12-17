Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Welcome Baby Girl Number 2: 'Our Christmas Gift Came Early'

Chanel Iman is pulling double mommy duty.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel, 29, gave birth to her second child — a baby girl named Cassie Snow — with husband Sterling Shepard, a wide receiver for the New York Giants, on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Iman announced her daughter’s arrival on Instagram, sharing a sweet family photo of herself, Shepard, their new bundle of joy and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter Cali Clay lying together in a hospital bed.

“Our Christmas gift came early 👶🏽🎀 Cassie Snow Shepard 12•17•19 💗” Iman captioned the adorable post.

In addition to making her big debut into the world, little Cassie has also joined the social media world as her famous parents created an Instagram account for her.

Iman and Shepard welcomed Cassie’s big sister Cali, who also has her own Instagram account, in August 2018.

In November 2018, the supermodel spoke to PEOPLE about her intention to wait before having another child, saying, “I have to wait at least a year. I want to enjoy Cali, give Cali her time, and then, you know — “

“Enjoy this baby,” said Shepard, 26, before his wife chimed back in, “It wouldn’t be a bad thing if we had two though.”

Chanel Iman (L) and Sterling Shepard with daughter Cali

Sure enough, about a year after Cali’s birth, the supermodel announced her second pregnancy via Instagram.

Posting a cute family photo in which she showed off her baby bump with a white crop top, she wrote the caption, “Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon 🤰🏽👼🏽”

The news of a second child on the way came about a year after the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, in March 2018.

Since they welcomed Cali five months later, Iman and Shepard have given glimpses into their lives as parents on social media and otherwise. “She’s so active! She’s wiggling out of my arms as I’m trying to talk to you,” Iman told PEOPLE in February of her baby girl.

She may be a world-famous supermodel, having walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and high-fashion shows like Yeezy, Tommy Hilfiger and Jeremy Scott, but off the runway, Iman was dealing with the same things as any other new mom.

“It’s challenging, but it’s all worth it. I love being a mom. [Cali]’s just worth every second,” she raved.