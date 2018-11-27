New Mom Chanel Iman Wants More Kids But Not for at 'Least a Year': 'I Want to Enjoy' My Daughter

Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard are excited to expand their family even further — just not quite yet.

The 27-year-old model and N.Y. Giants wide receiver, 25, opened up to PEOPLE at the NFL Lifestyle’s Holiday Huddle celebration event in N.Y.C. at Rockefeller Center about their life as new parents to 3-month-old daughter Cali Clay, as well as their plans to buy a house and have more children.

“Not soon, I need at least a year. Maybe [Sterling] wants it soon, but I can’t. I have to wait at least a year,” Iman said of getting pregnant again. “I want to enjoy Cali, give Cali her time, and then, you know — “

“Enjoy this baby,” said Shepard before his wife chimed back in, “It wouldn’t be a bad thing if we had two though. We love our daughter, so … “

“I’m so anxious to see what the boy will look like,” said the new dad.

Both Iman and Shepard admit that being away from their daughter is tough — which is why they’ve just now started having date nights, three months after her Aug. 10 arrival.

“We don’t like to leave her,” the model told PEOPLE.

“We don’t like to leave her at all,” Shepard agreed. “She’s been going to work with Mom, so it is more of me. I am usually the one that’s away and not with the baby so it is kind of tough on me but we FaceTime a lot so that helps out.”

Baby Cali just started laughing — and according to Shepard, she and her mom “have photo shoots” on the regular.

“When she’s watching Daddy, we always put her in the cutest onesies and she is his biggest fan so I like to style her up and make her look cute for the games,” Iman shared.

“Sometimes she wears New York Giants baby bows and her onesies with her daddy’s name on the back,” she added. “We have a lot of custom stuff we got from the website and then we put her last name on it and his number.”