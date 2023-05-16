Chanel Iman Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl in Photoshoot with 2 Daughters: 'You're Getting a Sister!'

The model and her New England Patriots boyfriend Davon Godchaux are expecting their first child together

By
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn
Dave Quinn

Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams.

People Editorial Guidelines
and Escher Walcott
Published on May 16, 2023 08:13 AM
Chanel Iman attends the "Pomellato: from Milan & all around the world" Event
Chanel Iman. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Chanel Iman will soon be able to call herself a mom to three girls!

The model, who announced that she and boyfriend Davon Godchaux were expecting their first child together earlier this month, revealed on Monday that their baby-to-be will be a girl!

"Ahh! It's a girl!" she cheered in a video showcasing the moment she learned of the baby's sex, as she popped a pink confetti cannon in a photoshoot alongside daughters Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4, whom she shares with ex Sterling Shepard. "A sister, you're getting a sister! You're getting a sister!"

"The gender reveal is here!!!!" Iman, 32, captioned her video. "Surprise."

This will be Godchaux's first daughter. The New England Patriots defensive tackle, 28, is already a dad to 7½-year-old son Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship.

"I'm hoping it's a girl... I want a girl," he said before the reveal, while Iman admitted she was "hoping it's a boy."

"If it's a girl, I'm already a girl mom, so should be just another thing!" Iman said. "We're so excited to be parents. ... We are blessed to have a child together and whatever God blesses us with, we are very grateful and happy."

Cali and Cassie were equally split — Cali hoping for a brother and Cassie, a sister.

All found out the happy news at the same time, Iman and Godchaux standing behind the two girls as they shot off the cannons and showered the stage with pink confetti.

For the ethereal shoot, snapped in New York City's Soho neighborhood, Iman wore a white crop top and dapped skirt while Godchaux matched her in a white short-sleeve button down and linen pants. The girls wore matching pink dresses and flower crowns.

"I just want to tell my baby I love you, can't wait to meet you," Godchaux said, later in the video. "Proud dad already. Can't wait to see you!"

"And I would like to tell our daughter that I love you so much and I'm just so grateful to be your mother." Iman added. "You have an amazing father and together we will raise you. ... Can't wait to see you. We are going to raise you to be great!"

She later laughed at the camera, "I'm having a girl, guys! A third head to do every morning! I can't wait to do your hair!"

Chanel Iman Nickelodeon Hotels
Chanel Iman, Davon Godchaux and kids. Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Iman and Godchaux went Instagram-official in April 2022 with a sweet photo of the two hugging at the Revolve Festival during Coachella.

They announced they were expecting on May 3, sharing photos from the same maternity shoot to Instagram. "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽," she wrote in her first upload, shared another set of photos from the same shoot in a follow-up post. "God is great! It's all been a blessing 🙏🏽."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The proud "girl mom" gave tribute to her impending arrival in a post shared prior to Monday, writing: "To my third born, my little miracle that's on your way!"I think about what you will look like every day. Mommy is so excited to meet you, kiss those little toes and hold you in my arms. I can't wait to do life with you."

"Blessings my little one."

Related Articles
Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
Emily DiDonato
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
amber heard
Celebrity Babies Born in 2021
Nick Cannon Shares Photo of All His Kids After Son Zen's Death
Nick Cannon's 12 Kids: Everything to Know
Rotimi baby Imani
Rotimi and Fiancée Vanessa Mdee Welcome Baby No. 2, Daughter Imani: 'Overwhelmed with Love'
Davon Godchaux birthday with chanel iman https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck7DnLhuKQD
Patriots' Davon Godchaux Celebrates 'Best Birthday Ever' on Yacht with Chanel Iman: 'Love You Forever'
Rumer Willis
Pregnant Rumer Willis Shares Exclusive Bump Photos, Hopes Baby Has Bruce and Demi's 'Goofiness'
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Baby Girl After Six Boys https://www.instagram.com/p/CplSqOCS2pZ/
Couple Who Were Shocked to Learn They Were Expecting Baby No. 7 Welcome Girl After Six Boys
Hoda Kotb kids
Hoda Kotb's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Hunter McGrady baby daughter Ava
Model Hunter McGrady Welcomes Baby Girl, Reveals Meaningful Name: 'I Could Stare at You Forever'
TikTok Stars Abbie and Josh Herbert Have Welcomed Their Second Baby, a Boy: 'He Is Here'
TikTok Stars Abbie and Josh Herbert Welcome Second Baby, a Son: 'He Is Here'
Tia Blanco and Brody Jenner
Brody Jenner Reveals He and Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting a Baby Girl: 'Here We Go'
Briana Myles and Vincent Morales, Briana Myles and Vincent Morales baby
'MAFS' ' Briana Myles and Vincent Morales Welcome First Baby: 'Our Little Love Is Finally Here!'
Madlyn Kissinger and Colby Kissinger
'The Ultimatum' 's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger Expecting Baby No. 2: 'Excited and Thankful'
MTV's Chanel West Coast Jumps for Joy as She Reveals She's Having a Girl on Father's Day
MTV's Chanel West Coast Jumps for Joy as She Reveals She's Having a Baby Girl on Father's Day