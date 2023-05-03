Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux went public with their relationship in April 2022

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 12:41 PM
Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux. Photo: Chanel Iman/Instagram

Chanel Iman is pregnant!

The model, 32, is expecting her third baby, the first with boyfriend Davon Godchaux, the couple confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

Sharing maternity photos where she and Godchaux pose in all-white together, she wrote, "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽."

Iman also shared another set of photos from the same shoot, writing, "God is great! It's all been a blessing 🙏🏽."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chanel Iman Nickelodeon Hotels
Karisma Hotels & Resorts

The New England Patriots defensive tackle is already a dad to 7½-year-old son Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship.

The pregnant model is also a mom, sharing her two daughters — Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4½ — with ex Sterling Shepard. Citing irreconcilable differences, the New York Giants player filed for divorce in June 2021, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE in January 2022.

Godchaux and Iman went Instagram-official in April 2022 with a sweet photo of the two hugging at the Revolve Festival during Coachella.

Chanel Iman Nickelodeon Hotels
Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Following Godchaux's birthday, Iman posted a romantic tribute to her boyfriend with photos from the celebration.

"Celebrating you Big Daddy ❤️ Happy Birthday! I love you," she wrote in the caption.

Other pictures showed the couple wearing green ensembles while on a yacht. The images also revealed Godchaux's birthday cake, which was made in the shape of the lower portion of a woman's body.

Godchaux reciprocated the love by commenting on Iman's post, "The best birthday ever! My love, my everything! Love you forever and always ❤️😝😝."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Saved Her from Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
Alexander Ludwig's baby came 4 weeks early  https://www.instagram.com/stories/alexanderludwig/3094151806594848453/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D https://www.instagram.com/p/CrwoZVVroTp/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Alexander Ludwig and Wife's Baby Girl Arrives 4 Weeks Early: 'A Labor Story for the Books'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump as She Strips Down for Second 2023 Met Gala Look
Mark Conseulos Says Daughter Lola Has 'Never Forgiven' Him After Nick Jonas Surprise on Met Gala Night
Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Has 'Never Forgiven' Him After Nick Jonas Surprise on Met Gala Night
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits with Daughter Malti on Her Lap as She Gets Glam for Met Gala; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits Daughter Malti on Lap as She Preps for 2023 Met Gala: 'Met Glam with Mama'
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Says Bringing Baby No. 2 to Met Gala Is 'Fun' but 'Feels Guilty' Son Isn't There
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals
Pregnant Rihanna Covers Her Baby Bump in All-White Floral Look at 2023 Met Gala with A$AP Rocky
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Daughter Sienna Celebrates Sixth Birthday with 'Epic' Party
https://www.instagram.com/p/CruD3jjLOPB/ Verified Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala. Hair: @jawaraw Makeup: @zanabeauty Style: @kmcme17 Nails: @sreyninpeng Designer: @gucci Jewelry: @tiffanyandco Headpiece: @leletny Edited · 25m
Serena Williams Is Pregnant! Tennis Superstar Expecting Baby No. 2 with Husband Alexis Ohanian
Karlie Kloss attends The 2023 Met Gala
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Expecting Their Second Baby
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 18: John Mulaney attends the 'Chip 'N Dale: Rescue Rangers' premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on May 18, 2022. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney); https://www.instagram.com/p/Crrk5OHJOtq/. John Mulaney/Instagram
John Mulaney Reveals the Adorable Way He Honors Son Malcolm During Netflix Comedy Special
Khloe Kardashian, True, Dream
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, Niece Dream Are Fashionistas as They Model Pink Outfits: Photos
https://www.instagram.com/blakelively/. Blake Lively/Instagram
Blake Lively Shares Selfie Pumping in Bathroom After Confirming She's Not Attending 2023 Met Gala
Maks Chmerkovskiy, Val Chmerkovskiy
Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy Rave About Wives Peta and Jenna Ahead of Mother's Day: 'We're Lucky' (Exclusive)
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Tricks Followers — Including Paris Hilton — with Baby Carrier Touting Dog
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Tricks Followers — Including Paris Hilton — with Dog Inside a Baby Carrier