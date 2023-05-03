Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman is pregnant!

The model, 32, is expecting her third baby, the first with boyfriend Davon Godchaux, the couple confirmed on Instagram Wednesday.

Sharing maternity photos where she and Godchaux pose in all-white together, she wrote, "Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one 👼🏽."

Iman also shared another set of photos from the same shoot, writing, "God is great! It's all been a blessing 🙏🏽."

The New England Patriots defensive tackle is already a dad to 7½-year-old son Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship.

The pregnant model is also a mom, sharing her two daughters — Cassie, 3, and Cali, 4½ — with ex Sterling Shepard. Citing irreconcilable differences, the New York Giants player filed for divorce in June 2021, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE in January 2022.

Godchaux and Iman went Instagram-official in April 2022 with a sweet photo of the two hugging at the Revolve Festival during Coachella.

Following Godchaux's birthday, Iman posted a romantic tribute to her boyfriend with photos from the celebration.

"Celebrating you Big Daddy ❤️ Happy Birthday! I love you," she wrote in the caption.

Other pictures showed the couple wearing green ensembles while on a yacht. The images also revealed Godchaux's birthday cake, which was made in the shape of the lower portion of a woman's body.

Godchaux reciprocated the love by commenting on Iman's post, "The best birthday ever! My love, my everything! Love you forever and always ❤️😝😝."