Baby No. 2 on the Way! Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Expecting Second Child

There’s a sibling on the way for Cali Clay!

Chanel Iman is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Sterling Shepard, the supermodel revealed on Instagram on Monday.

Iman shared a photo of her family, with Sherpard and little Cali smiling wide. The supermodel also showed off her growing baby bump with a white cropped blouse.

“Excited to announce we will be a family of four soon 🤰🏽👼🏽,” Iman wrote in the caption for the sweet snap.

Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Shepard, 26, marked their daughter’s first birthday with an outdoor sweets-themed bash, full of pastel-colored decorations, unicorns, balloons, treats and carnival-like touches.

Photos and video footage showed the proud parents celebrating Cali’s big day by adorning her with a flower crown, watching her play in a ball pit, blowing bubbles — and there was even a visit from “Baby Shark” characters!

“Its Cali’s world we’re just living in it 🎈🎈🎈 🎂,” Iman wrote alongside one snap, which featured the birthday girl standing in front of a huge balloon creation spelling out her name with a balloon rainbow beside it, as well as signs promising ice cream, games and pony rides at “Cali’s Land.”

“Thank you all for all the birthday wishes and everyone who came to celebrate with us 🎂👼🏽,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel captioned another adorable shot, fully showing off her daughter’s frilly, star-patterned white dress.

Iman opened up to PEOPLE last November about her and her NFL star husband’s desire to expand their family, saying she wanted to wait a little while before having a second baby.

“Maybe [Sterling] wants it soon, but I can’t. I have to wait at least a year,” she said of getting pregnant again. “I want to enjoy Cali, give Cali her time, and then, you know — “

“Enjoy this baby,” said Shepard before his wife chimed back in, “It wouldn’t be a bad thing if we had two though. We love our daughter, so … “

“I’m so anxious to see what the boy will look like,” the pro football player added.