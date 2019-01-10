Chanel Iman Shares a Glam Photo with Her Baby Girl: ‘Hard Working Mom’

Chanel Iman is the model of a “hard working mom.”

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel shared a photo to Instagram on Thursday with that phrase, captioning a selfie of her holding her young daughter Cali Clay (born on Aug. 10).

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Both were dressed to impress in the photo, taken the same day Iman hit the WeWork Creator Global Finals. Iman wore a neon yellow short dress with dramatic pleated panel sleeves and matching heels — a look she accessorized with dangling earrings and a sleek ponytail. Cali, meanwhile, matched her mom’s ensemble in similarly colored Nike sneakers and a soft white dress.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Cali is Iman’s first child with husband and N.Y. Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard, 24.

The couple — who wed at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles in March 2018, just four months after their waterfront engagement — told PEOPLE in November of last year that they have plans to buy a house and have more children, just not yet.

“I need at least a year,” Iman said. “Maybe [Sterling] wants it soon, but I can’t. I have to wait at least a year. I want to enjoy Cali, give Cali her time, and then, you know — “

“Enjoy this baby,” said Shepard before his wife chimed back in, “It wouldn’t be a bad thing if we had two though. We love our daughter, so … “

“I’m so anxious to see what the boy will look like,” said the new dad to PEOPLE.

Both Iman and Shepard admitted to PEOPLE in November that being away from their daughter is tough, which is why they’ve just now started having date nights.

“We don’t like to leave her,” the model said.

Shepard agreed. “We don’t like to leave her at all. She’s been going to work with Mom, so it is more of me. I am usually the one that’s away and not with the baby so it is kind of tough on me but we FaceTime a lot so that helps out.”

To help with that, Iman made sure Cali made many visits to see Shepard play with the Giants.

“When she’s watching Daddy, we always put her in the cutest onesies and she is his biggest fan so I like to style her up and make her look cute for the games,” Iman said to PEOPLE. “Sometimes she wears New York Giants baby bows and her onesies with her daddy’s name on the back. We have a lot of custom stuff we got from the website and then we put her last name on it and his number.”