Chandler Powell Spends 'Perfect Valentine's Day' with Wife Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace

Grace Warrior's first Super Bowl and Valentine's Day experience was a success!

Bindi Irwin shared a sweet black-and-white photo on Instagram Sunday of herself cuddling with her and husband Chandler Powell's 10-month-old baby girl after watching Super Bowl LVI.

In the snap, Grace laid on her chest as they sat on the couch, wrapped in a blanket.

"Sweet iced tea and the first #SuperBowl for our little Warrior. Grace loved watching the halftime show so much that after all the excitement she fell asleep," Irwin, 23, captioned the post.

Bindi Irwin, Grace Warrior Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Shortly after, Powell, 25, shared the same photo on his own Instagram, giving a Valentine's Day shout out to his wife and daughter.

"My perfect Valentine's Day - a day with my girls introducing Grace to her first Super Bowl from over in Australia. I love these two with all of my heart❤️," he wrote.

"We love you so much," Irwin added in the comments.

Last month, Irwin shared a video on Instagram giving followers another look at her family life at home and at their Australia Zoo.

Set to the classic song "Born to be Wild" by Steppenwolf, the video begins with Irwin holding the infant, who playfully reaches toward the camera. Throughout the clip, the family spends time with a variety of animals, including birds, kangaroos and snakes.

Powell can also be seen walking among the emus with his seemingly fearless daughter, while later on in the video, family pup Piggy also appears near the crawling baby.

"Outback adventures. Spending time at our conservation property with our gorgeous wild child," Irwin captioned the clip.

Irwin and Powell welcomed Grace Warrior on March 25, 2021 - the same day they marked their one-year wedding anniversary.

Powell wrote on Instagram at the time, "Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life."