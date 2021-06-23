Chandler Powell Shares Adorable New Photo of Baby Grace, 3 Months: 'Our Happy Girl!'

The new post comes two days after Bindi Irwin announced she would be taking some time away from social media to focus on her family

Grace Warrior is all smiles!

On Wednesday, first-time dad Chandler Powell, 24, posted an adorable new photo to Instagram of his 3-month-old daughter, whom he shares with wife Bindi Irwin, 22.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet snap, baby Grace snuggles next to a stuffed koala bear while looking up at the camera. The little girl is wearing a onesie printed with various animals and a light pink hairbow.

"Our happy girl!" Powell begins the caption. "Grace has started giggling all the time and loves spending her afternoons walking through the zoo with us. She especially enjoys the flower gardens just like her mum!"

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Powell's post comes two days after his wife announced on Instagram she would be leaving social media in order to focus on her family, while discussing the importance of mental health care.

"Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she captioned a sweet black-and-white photo holding her baby girl. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media. 💙"

The proud father responded to his wife's message by reposting the sweet photo of Irwin and Grace on his Instagram, commending her ability to "stand up for what is right" by taking a break from social media.

"You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to❤️," he wrote.

On Sunday, Irwin shared a touching Father's Day tribute honoring her husband, late dad Steve Irwin and her father-in-law.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Announces Break from Social Media: 'Mental Health Deserves More Understanding'

"Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life. My dad, my husband and my father-in-law," she wrote. "My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings."

"My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite," she added, alongside a photo of her husband with their daughter, whom they welcomed in March on the one-year anniversary of her wedding to Powell.

Continuing, she wrote, "these extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much."