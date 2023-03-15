Chandler Powell Says 'Happiest Moments' Are Spent with Wife Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace Warrior

Bindi Irwin's husband Chandler Powell is happiest with his girls!

On Instagram Wednesday, Powell, 26, shared an adorable photo holding 23-month-old daughter Grace Warrior in his arms while sitting on the the grass with Irwin kneeling beside them.

"The happiest moments are spent with my girls. Here's to more memories like this❤️," he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Bindi, 24, shared an adorable family photo on Instagram that included her daughter and husband as well as brother Robert Irwin and mom Terri Irwin as they all wore their khaki uniforms.

The family of five smiled as they sat on a staircase together, with little Grace perched on her dad's lap. The almost 2-year-old looked too cute in her personalized Australia Zoo uniform that features her name stitched on the front.

"Khaki crew. 🤎 Wildlife Warriors," Bindi captioned the cute shot.

Robert also reposted the picture, marveling over Grace's mini uniform. "Family who wear khaki together, stay together…(Look at Grace Warrior in her little uniform!!!!☺️)," he wrote.

Bindi and Powell welcomed their first baby together, daughter Grace, in March 2021.

Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Last year, Bindi reflected on her first year of motherhood, telling PEOPLE that she's learned it's okay to find her own way.

"I think every parent should know it's okay if you don't do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm," she shared.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell told PEOPLE. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."

Added Bindi: "I think the best advice I got was the fact that you can read every baby book, you can take on board everybody's advice, but at the end of the day, you know what works for your child. And that was so freeing for me."