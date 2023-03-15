Chandler Powell Says 'Happiest Moments' Are Spent with Wife Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace Warrior

"Here’s to more memories like this," Chandler Powell wrote alongside a new photo with wife Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace Warrior, who will turn 2 this month

By
Published on March 15, 2023 11:44 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp0hZ0vPdZW/?hl=en chandlerpowell's profile picture chandlerpowell Verified The happiest moments are spent with my girls. Here’s to more memories like this❤️ 7h
Photo: Chandler Powell/Instagram

Bindi Irwin's husband Chandler Powell is happiest with his girls!

On Instagram Wednesday, Powell, 26, shared an adorable photo holding 23-month-old daughter Grace Warrior in his arms while sitting on the the grass with Irwin kneeling beside them.

"The happiest moments are spent with my girls. Here's to more memories like this❤️," he captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Bindi, 24, shared an adorable family photo on Instagram that included her daughter and husband as well as brother Robert Irwin and mom Terri Irwin as they all wore their khaki uniforms.

The family of five smiled as they sat on a staircase together, with little Grace perched on her dad's lap. The almost 2-year-old looked too cute in her personalized Australia Zoo uniform that features her name stitched on the front.

"Khaki crew. 🤎 Wildlife Warriors," Bindi captioned the cute shot.

Robert also reposted the picture, marveling over Grace's mini uniform. "Family who wear khaki together, stay together…(Look at Grace Warrior in her little uniform!!!!☺️)," he wrote.

Bindi and Powell welcomed their first baby together, daughter Grace, in March 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Irwin Family
Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Last year, Bindi reflected on her first year of motherhood, telling PEOPLE that she's learned it's okay to find her own way.

"I think every parent should know it's okay if you don't do things exactly by the book. You have to find your own rhythm," she shared.

"There's a lot of information, opinions and advice that you get, and as a new parent you go, 'I have to follow all this,' and you feel a pressure to try and be the perfect parent, come up with the perfect routine," Powell told PEOPLE. "But you are the world's leading expert on your own baby. So we've taken solace in that. There's a lot of great advice out there, and we've used a bunch of it, but you know better than anyone what's best for your baby."

Added Bindi: "I think the best advice I got was the fact that you can read every baby book, you can take on board everybody's advice, but at the end of the day, you know what works for your child. And that was so freeing for me."

Related Articles
Irwin Family
Bindi Irwin Shares Adorable Photo of Her 'Khaki Crew' — and Daughter Grace Has Her Own Uniform!
Grace Warrior Is 1! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Honor Their Daughter on Her Birthday Primary: second in this if possible  https://www.instagram.com/p/CbgEZEnPH_b/
Bindi Irwin Pleads for Fans to 'Be Gentle' When Asking About Second Baby, Calls Daughter a Miracle
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKdn_Ih5vm/ bindisueirwin Verified Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share. 21h
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos from Family Trip to Tasmania: 'Thankful for Every Smile'
Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace and husband
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Take Grace, 15 Months, on Family Road Trip: See Photos!
Bindi Irwin's daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Calls Daughter Grace the 'Fashion Icon of the Family' as She Sports Customized Jacket
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdwcc4ABJl1/ bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe. 3h
Bindi Irwin Shares Video of Baby Grace Saying 'Dada' to Chandler Powell: 'The Sweetest Sound'
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Explore Lighthouse with Baby Grace — and Grandma Terri Tags Along!
https://www.instagram.com/p/CepHEFyhveT/ bindisueirwin Verified I fell in love with this handsome man more than 8 years ago. I’m forever grateful for his kind and courageous heart. Each day I’m more captivated by @chandlerpowell’s extraordinary thoughtfulness and immeasurable strength. He lights up my world on a daily basis and reminds me that real, true, good love is never far away. 3h
Bindi Irwin Gushes Over 'Extraordinary' Husband Chandler Powell: 'Each Day I'm More Captivated'
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline
Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin Shares New Photos with Baby Grace at the Beach: 'These Smiles and Hugs Make My Life'
Bindi Irwin rollout
Bindi Irwin Shares Her Best Parenting Advice Raising Daughter Grace, 1: 'Find Your Own Rhythm'
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Message for Daughter Grace: I Will 'Encourage Every One of Your Dreams'
Bindi Irwin Instagram
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Failed Family Photo with Daughter Grace and Husband Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell, Grace Warrior
Watch Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Act as Australia Zoo's 'Maintenance Crew'
Bindi Irwin
All the Adorable Photos of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Baby Girl, Grace Warrior
Bindi Irwin Shares Grace Warrior's Adorable First TikTok Dancing to Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Rap
Bindi Irwin Shares Grace Warrior's Adorable First TikTok Dance to Viral 'Jiggle Jiggle' Rap: Watch