New dad Chandler Powell posted an adorable new photo with his 5-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, after the pair had a "conversation with an orange tree"

Chandler Powell Says Daughter Grace's 'Little Smile' Is His 'Favorite Part of Every Day'

Grace Warrior is one happy baby!

On Sunday, Chander Powell, 24, shared an adorable photo of him and his 5-month-old daughter flashing big smiles after spending time together outdoors.

In the snap, the new dad holds his daughter in front of the camera while standing in an area of luscious greenery.

"Our faces after having a conversation with an orange tree😂 " Powell writes. "This little smile is my favorite part of every day❤️"

Bindi Irwin, who shares Grace with husband Powell, commented on the sweet picture, "Her smile 😭❤️"

The new mom, 23, also reposted the photo to her Instagram Story, writing, "All the cuteness"

Last week, Powell celebrated his first Australian Father's Day since welcoming his little girl back in March.

Powell commemorated the holiday with a sweet post on Instagram, featuring a photo of the new dad smiling at his daughter while holding her up in the air.

"Being Grace's dad is the greatest gift of all❤️ Love my girl!" Powell wrote.

Irwin also honored her husband on the special occasion with a heartfelt social media tribute.

"Watching my husband become a Dad has been extraordinary. Grace adores her Dadda, and I treasure every moment watching them laugh and play together," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Powell cradling their daughter.

"Chandler does a million things for us every day," she said, going on to share some of Powell's daily rituals with their baby girl. "I love that he takes Grace on daily dad-ventures and watches the sunrise with her almost every morning. Your girls love you so much, sweetheart. ❤️ @chandlerpowell."