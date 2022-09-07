Chandler Powell Says Being Daughter Grace Warrior's 'Dada Is My Favorite Thing on Earth'

"These moments will stay with me forever," Powell wrote on Instagram alongside an adorable clip of his daughter Grace Warrior attempting to help him feed their chickens

By
Published on September 7, 2022 12:40 AM
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CiEAz8pBuo0/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chandlerpowell Verified Being Grace’s dada is my favorite thing on Earth and these moments will stay with me forever. 3d
Photo: chandlerpowell/Instagram

Chandler Powell is enjoying fatherhood.

Powell, 25, posted an adorable clip on Saturday of his 17-month-old daughter Grace Warrior — whom he shares with wife Bindi Irwin — attempting to help him feed their chickens.

"Being Grace's dada is my favorite thing on Earth and these moments will stay with me forever," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

In the video, Powell joked about how much he loved chicken food when Grace pretended to feed him instead. "That's so tasty, no wonder they like it so much," Powell told his daughter.

Irwin, 24, wrote in the comments section of the post, "❤️❤️❤️ Grace always there to feed everyone. Chickens, her parents…it's a big job!"

Last month, Powell shared another fun moment with his daughter as the two enjoyed a kangaroo sighting.

"Our 'we spotted a mob of kangaroos' faces😊🦘," he captioned a sweet selfie with Grace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Powell also posted a family photo last week with Irwin and their daughter. While Powell and Irwin wore the same Australia Zoo khaki button-down in the snap, baby Grace looked cute in a khaki jumper with a collar.

In the caption, the dad of one honored his wife with a heartfelt message.

RELATED: Chandler Powell Calls Wife Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace 'My Whole World' in Sweet Photo

"Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin," he wrote. "Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️."

"I love you with all my heart," Irwin replied in the comment section at the time.

Related Articles
Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell and daughter Grace
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Matches Her Parents in Adorable Khaki Jumper
https://www.instagram.com/p/ChGYua7BGe5/ chandlerpowell Verified Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife❤️ I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me. I’m so lucky to be loved by you, @bindisueirwin. Also, thank you Bunny (my awesome mum-in-law) for taking care of Grace while we’ve been in the hospital and I’ve been recovering. 2h
Chandler Powell Thanks 'Amazing Wife' Bindi Irwin for Taking Care of Him After He Gets His Tonsils Removed
Bindi Irwin and daughter Grace and husband
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Take Grace, 15 Months, on Family Road Trip: See Photos!
Chandler Powell, bindi irwin
Chandler Powell Celebrates Bindi Irwin, 'Mama That Does It All': 'We Love You So Much'
Chandler Powell's father's day post
Bindi Irwin Wishes 'Kindest' Husband Chandler Powell Happy Father's Day: 'Most Wonderful Dada'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdwcc4ABJl1/ bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe. 3h
Bindi Irwin Shares Video of Baby Grace Saying 'Dada' to Chandler Powell: 'The Sweetest Sound'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdwcc4ABJl1/ bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe. 3h
Bindi Irwin Is Proud 'Umbrella Holder' as She Enjoys Rainy Day with Daughter Grace, 14 Months
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Message for Daughter Grace: I Will 'Encourage Every One of Your Dreams'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cdwcc4ABJl1/ bindisueirwin's profile picture bindisueirwin Verified Beautiful Grace Warrior, You are the centre of our universe. 3h
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Say Daughter Grace Warrior Is the 'Center of Our Universe'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKdn_Ih5vm/ bindisueirwin Verified Thankful for every smile, every laugh, every moment we share. 21h
Bindi Irwin Shares Sweet Photos from Family Trip to Tasmania: 'Thankful for Every Smile'
Bindi Irwin Shares Hilarious Photo with Chandler Powell: ‘One of My Favorite Moments Ever’ tout: https://www.instagram.com/p/CdJ6m1oh-v7/
Bindi Irwin Says Hilarious Photo with Chandler Powell Is 'One of My Favorite Moments Ever'
Bindi Irwin
All the Adorable Photos of Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Baby Girl, Grace Warrior
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Say Daughter Grace Warrior Is the 'Greatest Gift of This Year'
Chandler Powell
Chandler Powell Posts Sweet Snap with 'Buddy' Grace Warrior Hanging Out with Kangaroos
Bindi Irwin
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Daughter Grace Celebrates Easter with Some Cool New Toys
Chandler Powell, Grace Warrior
Chandler Powell Says the 'Best Part of My Life' Is Making Baby Grace and Wife Bindi Irwin Smile