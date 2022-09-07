Chandler Powell Says Being Daughter Grace Warrior's 'Dada Is My Favorite Thing on Earth'

Chandler Powell is enjoying fatherhood.

Powell, 25, posted an adorable clip on Saturday of his 17-month-old daughter Grace Warrior — whom he shares with wife Bindi Irwin — attempting to help him feed their chickens.

"Being Grace's dada is my favorite thing on Earth and these moments will stay with me forever," he wrote in the Instagram caption.

In the video, Powell joked about how much he loved chicken food when Grace pretended to feed him instead. "That's so tasty, no wonder they like it so much," Powell told his daughter.

Irwin, 24, wrote in the comments section of the post, "❤️❤️❤️ Grace always there to feed everyone. Chickens, her parents…it's a big job!"

Last month, Powell shared another fun moment with his daughter as the two enjoyed a kangaroo sighting.

"Our 'we spotted a mob of kangaroos' faces😊🦘," he captioned a sweet selfie with Grace.

Powell also posted a family photo last week with Irwin and their daughter. While Powell and Irwin wore the same Australia Zoo khaki button-down in the snap, baby Grace looked cute in a khaki jumper with a collar.

In the caption, the dad of one honored his wife with a heartfelt message.

"Taking a moment to appreciate the strongest, bravest and kindest person I know, @bindisueirwin," he wrote. "Grace and I both got so lucky to have you in our lives. No matter what, we can always count on you. We appreciate everything you do day in and day out. You are one tough mama and we love you so much❤️."

"I love you with all my heart," Irwin replied in the comment section at the time.