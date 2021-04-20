Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin welcomed their first child, daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, on March 25

Chandler Powell and Brother-in-Law Robert Irwin Have Animals 'Decide' on Onesies After Baby Grace's Arrival

Chandler Powell is getting some help from his animal friends after welcoming daughter Grace Warrior Irwin Powell with wife Bindi Irwin.

In a video shared to Robert Irwin's Instagram on Tuesday, the 24-year-old wildlife conservationist and his brother-in-law, 17, have animals from the Australia Zoo help "decide the greatest wildlife onesie of all time" in a friendly competition over their favorite looks from the Baby Wildlife Warrior apparel line.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's Robert and Chandler here. We have a big job here today. We have been tasked with quality control, Australia Zoo-style, to see which adorable Baby Wildlife Warrior onesie our Australia Zoo family loves most," the new dad explains in the clip.

"My favorite is the koala onesie and [Chandler's] favorite is the wombat onesie, so we're going to placing food in front of these and getting animals decide which is the best onesie," Robert says.

Chandler Powell and Robert Irwin Chandler Powell and Robert Irwin | Credit: Robert Irwin/instagram

The pair kicks off the challenge with the zoo's kangaroos, who quickly chose to eat the snacks in front of Chandler's onesie over the food by Robert's pick.

"I will admit you do have more kangaroos on your side," Robert says. "I think you may have won this round."

Next, the duo enlisted help from the Australia Zoo's Aldabra tortoise, Igloo. While the reptile initially seemed to be interested in treats from both zookeepers, the giant tortoise eventually went for the hibiscus flower laid out by Chandler's onesie.

"Thank you, Igloo," Chandler says, before cracking some "dad jokes" as part of his victory.

"That's how I shell-ebrate," he quips, to which Robert replies, "That was tort-ally awesome."

Chandler Powell and Robert Irwin Chandler Powell and Robert Irwin | Credit: Robert Irwin/instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For the final round, Chandler and Robert took their onesies to the iguana habitat. Like all the animals before them, the lizards made a beeline straight for the snacks laid out by Chandler's onesies.

"Well, you are the clear winner," Robert tells his brother-in-law, before adding that his niece Grace "absolutely loves her Baby Wildlife Warrior gear" as well.

"It is clearly Australia Zoo family approved," Chandler adds.

Chandler and Bindi, 22, welcomed their daughter Grace on March 25, the couple's one-year wedding anniversary.

When announcing her baby's birth, Bindi revealed the emotional meaning behind her daughter's name and how it honored her late father, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," the new mom shared. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."