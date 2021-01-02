"2020 was filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows," Chandler Powell wrote

Chandler Powell Reflects on 2020 as He and Pregnant Wife Bindi Irwin Prepare to Welcome First Child

Powell, 24, posted a photo of him and Irwin, 22, holding a small shirt for their baby on the way, captioning the post with a New Year’s Eve message for his followers.

“2020 was filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows,” he wrote. “As easy as it is to look back on the hardships of this year, I’m choosing to revel in the highlights. I married my best friend, and our daughter will be joining us in a few short months.”

“Starting 2021 as a husband and a dad is incredible and I’m ready for absolutely anything the year has in store for us,” Powell added.

Irwin commented “Ready to take on the world together ❤️” on her husband's sweet post.

The Crikey! It’s the Irwins star recently shared her own post looking back on the past year.

“2020 - Words seem to fall short when trying to describe this year,” she began. “I wanted to share a recap on what the year held for us on a personal level. I hope maybe you’ll do the same. I feel like the best way to look forward is to also be reminded of all that has happened to bring you to this very moment. For us, this year was filled with both tremendous joy and heartbreaking loss.”

Also in the lengthy caption, the mom-to-be recalled helping animals displaced by the Australian bushfires earlier this year, as well as the global coronavirus pandemic and the personal milestones her family marked.

She went on to note the intimate private wedding she and Powell had at their family zoo in March, as well as filming the third season of their reality series.

“Chandler and I got married and as a family we filmed season 3 of ‘Crikey It’s The Irwins’ which will be airing on Animal Planet next year,” she wrote.