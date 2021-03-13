Crikey! It's the Irwins star Bindi Irwin is expecting her first child with husband Chandler Powell

Chandler Powell Says He's 'in Awe Every Day' of How Wife Bindi Irwin Is 'Handling' Her Pregnancy

Chandler Powell is loving every moment spent with his pregnant wife Bindi Irwin.

On Saturday, Powell, 24, shared an adorable series of snapshots of himself and Irwin, 22, posing together, as he reflected on his wife's pregnancy journey in the caption of his post.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My girls," he began. "In awe every day of how my wife has been handling 9 months of pregnancy."

"@bindisueirwin, you're going to be the most incredible momma to our Baby Wildlife Warrior," Powell added. "I love you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Irwin previously announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in August, months after she and Powell got married in March.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the mom-to-be wrote, posting a photo of the pair holding an infant-sized Australia Zoo uniform. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you."

"Becoming a dad is the highlight of my life. I cannot wait to embark on this new adventure and life chapter with my gorgeous wife," Powell said in his own post. "Bee, you're going to be the most amazing mother."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Since making the announcement, Irwin and Powell have continued to update fans on the journey towards parenthood.

Just last month, the mama-to-be revealed that while she and Powell are waiting to meet their baby girl before naming her, they've already settled on the perfect nickname: Baby Wildlife Warrior.

"My dad was the first person to create the term 'Wildlife Warrior.' Being a Wildlife Warrior means to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves," Irwin told The Bump. "We've been referring to our daughter as our Baby Wildlife Warrior. I know in my heart that she will forge her own path to make our planet a better place through her connections with the gorgeous animals that we protect here at Australia Zoo and the conservation work we do with animal species around the globe."

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Bindi Irwin Says Late Father Steve Would Have Been a 'Perfect' Grandpa

The pair also previously opened up about Irwin's pregnancy in January, sharing that their baby-on-the-way is very active. "She's busy though, my goodness!" Irwin said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"All I do is get kicked. I don't think she ever sleeps. So I think we're going to have our hands full — she's ready to take on the world!" she added.