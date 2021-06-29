Chandler Powell Shares Sweet Family Photo at Opening of Baby Grace's Bird Garden at Australia Zoo

Bindi Irwin's baby girl is already leaving her mark at the Australia Zoo!

On Monday, new dad Chandler Powell revealed on Instagram that a special bird exhibit dedicated to his and Bindi Irwin's 3-month-old daughter Grace Warrior is officially open.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Powell, 24, announced the exciting news alongside a sweet family photo taken outside of Grace's Bird Garden. In the picture, mom Bindi cradles baby Grace while surrounded by her husband, brother Robert and mom Terri.

In a second shot, the family sits on a bench while admiring Grace in her adorable orange sweater and white beanie.

"Grace's Bird Garden is officially open @AustraliaZoo 💚," Powell writes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chandler Powell Credit: Chandler Powell/Instagram

The Australia Zoo also announced the news on social media, giving further details about the exhibit.

Sharing a quote from Terri, the zoo writes, "This is such a beautiful, tranquil walk-through bird habitat, you are guaranteed to feel the zen. Grace certainly is! With nearly 180 birds to share your day, you'll experience different birds every time you visit!"

The opening of the exhibit comes one week after Bindi announced on Instagram she would be leaving social media in order to focus on her family, while discussing the importance of mental health care.

"Hi guys, Just a note to say thank you for your support. I'm taking a break from social media and most of my work in the public eye for a month to be with my beautiful daughter and my wonderful family," she captioned a sweet black-and-white photo holding her daughter. "I feel tremendously grateful to share our life and conservation work with you but I need some time to focus on the happiness that is my family (both human and animal). You can keep up with our adventures by following my family and Australia Zoo on social media. 💙"

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Shares Cute Video of Her Baby Girl Hanging with Tortoises: 'Little Wildlife Warrior'

Powell responded to his wife's message by reposting the photo of Bindi and Grace on his Instagram, commending her ability to "stand up for what is right" by taking a break from social media.

"You inspire me with your unwavering kindness and your ability to stand up for what is right. You are the strongest and most beautiful person inside and out. Grace has an amazing mama to look up to❤️," he wrote.

The father of one recently shared a new photo to Instagram of his adorable daughter, calling Grace "our happy girl!"

In the sweet snap, baby Grace snuggles next to a stuffed koala bear while looking up at the camera. The little girl is wearing a onesie printed with various animals and a light pink hairbow.