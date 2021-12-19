"Red roo mornings with my buddy," Chandler Powell captioned a smiling shot of himself and daughter Grace hanging out with marsupials at the Irwin family's Australia Zoo

Chandler Powell Posts Sweet Snap with 'Buddy' Grace Warrior Hanging Out with Kangaroos

Chandler Powell is getting in some sweet daddy-daughter time with baby Grace!

The 25-year-old dad of one, who shares 8-month-old Grace Warrior with wife Bindi Irwin, posted an adorable snap on Instagram Saturday featuring his "buddy" and a pair of kangaroos.

"Red roo mornings with my buddy🦘," he captioned a smiling shot of himself and Grace hanging out with the marsupials at the Irwin family's Australia Zoo.

That same day, Irwin, 23, also shared the cute moment featuring her husband and baby girl on her Instagram Story.

Little Grace has become a regular fixture at the kangaroo exhibit, per the photos her parents share on social media.

In November, Powell posted a cute picture of his daughter sitting in her stroller surrounded by a mob of joeys at the family zoo.

In the shot, Grace reached her hand out to one of the animals perched in front of her while several other kangaroos stood behind her in the background.

"I think Grace has decided that she's part of the kangaroo mob @AustraliaZoo 🦘❤️," Powell wrote, as Irwin replied, "She is the sweetest ❤️."

In July, Powell shared another photograph as Irwin introduced their newborn daughter to some baby kangaroos.

"Introducing our @australiazoo kangaroo joey to our human joey," he captioned one sweet snap of the Crikey! It's the Irwins star holding their daughter, surrounded by several of the zoo animals.

In the photo, Grace seemed completely focused on one particular kangaroo who went right up to the pair. Watching the meeting with a big smile on her face, Bindi embraced her baby girl.

"Grace absolutely loved meeting the littlest roos with her mama," Powell added of the successful introduction.

The proud dad, who often documents the ways he spends time with his daughter, regularly refers to her as his "buddy."

Earlier this month, the former professional wakeboarder posted a cute snapshot of himself carrying Grace Warrior in his arms while walking down a path surrounded by greenery.

He captioned the adorable photo on Instagram, "Best adventure buddy in the world❤️."