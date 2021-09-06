Bindi Irwin also reveals the sweet daily ritual Chandler Powell does with their 5-month-old daughter Grace Warrior

Chandler Powell Says Being Dad to Baby Grace Is the 'Greatest Gift' on Australian Father's Day

Chandler Powell is loving his role as a first-time dad.

On Sunday, Powell celebrated his first Australian Father's Day since welcoming his daughter Grace Warrior with his wife Bindi Irwin back in March.

Powell, 24, commemorated the holiday with a sweet post on Instagram, featuring an adorable photo of the new dad smiling at his 5-month-old daughter while holding her up in the air.

"Being Grace's dad is the greatest gift of all❤️ Love my girl!" Powell writes.

Irwin, 23, also honored her husband on the special occasion with a heartfelt social media tribute.

"Watching my husband become a Dad has been extraordinary. Grace adores her Dadda, and I treasure every moment watching them laugh and play together," she writes on Instagram alongside a photo of Powell cradling their daughter.

"Chandler does a million things for us every day," she says, going on to share some of Powell's daily rituals with their baby girl. "I love that he takes Grace on daily dad-ventures and watches the sunrise with her almost every morning. Your girls love you so much, sweetheart. ❤️ @chandlerpowell."

"I'm the luckiest man in the world to have you two girls as my family," Powell replies in the comments section of the post. "I love you and Grace so very much ❤️"

Earlier this weekend, the first-time mom marked the 15th anniversary of her dad Steve Irwin's death with a special tribute.

The conservationist honored her late father on Saturday in an emotional post on Instagram, featuring an adorable smiling shot of her little girl.

"This sweetheart has been watching her 'Grandpa Crocodile' on the projector at our camp here on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. She lights up when she sees him on screen," she wrote alongside the image.

"I wish with all my heart that Dad could hug my beautiful girl," Bindi continued. "It's been 15 years since he passed away. I hold on to the thought that he's her guardian angel now, watching over the most special part of my life, Grace Warrior. ❤️."