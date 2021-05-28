Chandler Powell Smiles with Baby 'Buddy' Grace Warrior as Bindi Irwin Notes Their 'Cuteness'

Chandler Powell is keeping his baby girl close!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star shared an adorable new father-daughter photo on Instagram Thursday, in which he cradles his 2-month-old Grace Warrior, whom he shares with wife Bindi Irwin. The pair welcomed their first child on their one-year wedding anniversary, March 25.

"My buddy💗," Powell writes in the caption, as Bindi, 22, says in the comment section, "All the cuteness ❤️❤️ My sweet family."

On Monday, Powell shared a photo of himself and Bindi with their baby girl, who got face to face with a koala named Milo from their Australia Zoo. The new parents smiled as Grace locked eyes with the animal.

"2 months old 🐨 We have had lots of smiles, the best giggles and we've met a koala! We love you, Grace Warrior," Powell wrote with the post. Bindi commented, "Our gorgeous little Wildlife Warrior princess. 💗"

Back in February, Bindi spoke to The Bump, explaining how she plans to approach parenting with her first child.

"I want to give our daughter the opportunity to experience as much as possible in the world to set her up for life," she said at the time. "The greatest gift my parents ever gave me was their unconditional love and support. They encouraged me to travel my own path while always being there to lend support if I needed it."