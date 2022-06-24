Chandler Powell Celebrates Bindi Irwin, 'Mama That Does It All': 'We Love You So Much'

Chandler Powell appreciates all of wife Bindi Irwin's hard work.

On Thursday, Powell posted a sweet tribute to the Crikey! It's the Irwins star on Instagram. Alongside a sweet photo of the couple and daughter Grace Warrior, 14 months, smiling as the sun sets behind them at the Australia Zoo, he honored Bindi and her "incredibly kind heart."

"Appreciation post for the mama who does it all," he writes. "Your incredibly kind heart is what I love most about you."

"Thank you for making me and Grace smile every single day. We love you so much❤️."

Irwin, 23, recently honored Powell and everything he does for their family on Father's Day. She shared a wholesome video of Powell and Grace at the beach. She wrote in the caption, "This love 💞 @chandlerpowell you are the kindest and most wonderful dada to our beautiful girl. Grace and I love you more than words could ever describe."

In the comment section, Powell wrote, "I love you girls so much ❤️ We have the best little family."

On his own page, Powell marked the special day, sharing a photo of himself holding Grace as they smiled together alongside the caption: "Being Grace's dad is the best title I've ever had. Thank you to my girls for making Father's Day one of my favorite days ❤️"

Irwin recently shared another special moment with Grace on Instagram. The pair were at the newly-opened Crocodile Hunter Lodge, a luxury accommodation supporting conservation at the Australia Zoo, where the family lives and works.

The photo from the space shows Bindi holding Grace as they stand in front of a wall decorated with Irwin family photos featuring the late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, wife Terri, Bindi and her brother, Robert. Grace can be seen reaching out and touching one of the framed pictures.

In May, Irwin told PEOPLE that Grace is fascinated whenever she sees old footage of her late "Grandpa Crocodile."

"We have so many documentaries of Dad, and we're always playing them for Grace," Bindi shared. "It's so fun to watch her study him. I didn't realize how much Dad's passion for life and his animated facial expressions — I mean, they captivate her."

After rising to international fame on his wildlife documentary television series The Crocodile Hunter, Steve was diving with stingrays for an underwater film titled Ocean's Deadliest when he died on Sept. 4, 2006, at age 44. Bindi was just 8 years old.