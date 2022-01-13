Chandler Powell Calls Wife Bindi Irwin and Daughter Grace 'My Whole World' in Sweet Photo

Chandler Powell is raving about his little family.

On Wednesday, the 25-year-old shared a photo of wife Bindi Irwin snuggled on the couch with their 10-month-old daughter Grace Warrior as she slept in her arms. The family's pet dog Piggy also sweetly lounged beside them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My whole world curled up on one couch❤️," Powell captioned the post before Irwin, 23, commented, "Pyjamas and early morning cuddles are the best. 💛"

She later shared the photo on her Instagram Story, writing, "We love you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bindi Irwin Instagram Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram

The new parents, who wed at the Australia Zoo in March 2020 and welcomed Grace, their first baby, on their first wedding anniversary, often show off their family on social media.

Earlier this week, Iwrin shared a video on Instagram of baby Grace's cute new habit. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star showed followers her daughter's current go-to move when she's in front of the camera.

"Grace poking the camera whenever we try to take a picture is my new favourite thing," Irwin captioned an adorable video of herself, Powell and Grace, who poked the lens with her tiny finger straight-on in the clip.

"Grace is the cutest thing on this planet❤️," Powell added in the comment section.

Bindi Irwin Credit: Bindi Irwin/instagram

Last week, Powell also shared a photo of himself crouching next to his little girl as the father-daughter duo smiled for the picture.

In the shot, Powell put his arm around Grace's high chair, where she sat with her arms stretched out. The infant wore an adorable bib that featured a rainbow above the phrase, "Dada makes me smile."