Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Celebrate His First Father's Day: 'His Love for Our Daughter Is Infinite'

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin are celebrating his first Father's Day!

Over the weekend, Irwin marked their milestone moment with a special tribute, which also honored her late dad Steve Irwin as well as her father-in-law.

"Appreciation post for the three most incredible fathers in my life. My dad, my husband and my father-in-law," she wrote. "My dad taught me the importance of strength when standing up for what I believe in and to have empathy for all living beings."



"My husband amazes me every day with his kind and steadfast heart, his love for our daughter is infinite," she added, alongside a photo of her husband with their daughter Grace Warrior, whom they welcomed in March.



Continuing, she wrote, "these extraordinary men inspire me and I love them so very much."

bindi irwin family photos Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell with daughter | Credit: Bindi Irwin/Instagram

Earlier this month, Powell and Irwin, 22, shared their love for nature with Grace during a walk where she was able to encounter some of the Australian area's wildlife for the first time.

"Family walks❤️ Grace saw her first wild swamp wallaby, noisy pitta and possum. She's already a legend at spotting wildlife," Powell captioned a photo of his sleeping daughter in her stroller.

On March 25, Irwin announced on Instagram that she welcomed Grace into the world on the one-year anniversary of her wedding to Powell.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter," said Irwin, sharing a photo of the family of three.

"There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed," she added.

The pair recently celebrated two months with their baby girl and shared sweet photos of Grace in honor of the occasion. "Two months old and our beautiful Grace Warrior is all smiles!" Irwin captioned her post. "She is the happiest little light in the world. 💛🐨"

When announcing her baby's birth, Irwin revealed the emotional meaning behind her daughter's name and how it honored her late father, who was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006 at age 44.

"Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," she shared at the time. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s."