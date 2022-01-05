Chandler Powell Says the 'Best Part of My Life' Is Making Baby Grace and Wife Bindi Irwin Smile
In a sweet Instagram photo, Chandler Powell poses alongside his 9-month-old daughter Grace Warrior, who wears an adorable bib that reads, "Dada makes me smile"
Grace Warrior is all smiles when she's with her dad!
On Tuesday, Chandler Powell, 25, shared a sweet photo to Instagram crouching next to his 9-month-old baby as the father-daughter duo smile for the picture.
In the shot, Powell, who shares Grace with wife Bindi Irwin, puts his arm around Grace's high chair, where she sits with her arms stretched out. The infant wears an adorable bib that features a rainbow above the phrase, "Dada makes me smile."
"Best part of my life is making Grace and @bindisueirwin smile," Powell captioned the shot, which Irwin, 23, reposted to her Instagram Story.
Ahead of the new year, the Crikey! It's the Irwins stars shared a joint Instagram post featuring two family photos with their baby daughter.
Irwin and Powell — who were both sporting their khaki Australia Zoo uniforms — as well as baby Grace, who donned a cream-colored hair bow and matching dress, were all smiling in the pictures.
"The greatest gift of this year. 💛 Grace Warrior Irwin Powell," Irwin and Powell each captioned the post on their respective Instagram pages.
Irwin — the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter host Steve Irwin — posted another adorable photo of Grace to Instagram on Christmas Day, showing the tiny tot in a red "My First Christmas" dress in front of the tree.
Along with her sweet snap, Irwin listed some of her daughter's recent achievements:
"Celebrating 9 months with this cutie on Christmas Day. ❤️ There is so much happening in Grace Warrior's life:
⁃ Crawling
⁃ Two teeth
⁃ Getting herself from laying to sitting
⁃ Waving
⁃ High fives
⁃ Clapping
⁃ Eating solids like a champion
⁃ Loves saying 'Dada'
⁃ Best friends are Fergo the cassowary chick & Igloo the tortoise
⁃ Also discovered that playing with wrapping paper is her favourite!"
The new parents wed at the Australia Zoo in March 2020 and welcomed Grace, their first child, on their first wedding anniversary.