Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell welcomed their first baby, Grace Warrior, back in March

Chandler Powell Calls Baby Grace His 'Happiest Little Buddy' as She Giggles in Cute New Photos

Grace Warrior is one smiley baby!

On Wednesday, first-time dad Chandler Powell, 24, shared new photos of his little girl to Instagram, calling his daughter the "happiest little buddy" as she giggles and looks into the camera.

In the sweet shots, baby Grace, 5 months, smiles as she sports a polka dot onesie, a striped bandana around her neck and an adorable pink headband.

Grace, whom Powell shares with Bindi Irwin, 23, looks happy as ever in the pictures, playing with her fingers and reaching out for the camera.

Earlier this week, Powell shared another pair of photos smiling with his baby daughter who played with an owl toy while sitting in his lap.

"Grace Warrior teaching me how to wrangle an owl on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve. Our girl is a Wildlife Warrior for sure! 🦉," he captioned the post.

In the comment section, Powell's wife wrote, "Dadda's buddy ❤️ I love you both so much."