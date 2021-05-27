LANCO's Chandler Baldwin Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Selah Rose with Wife Natalie: 'So Blessed'

Chandler Baldwin and his wife Natalie announced exclusively with PEOPLE in November that they were expecting their first baby

Welcome to fatherhood, Chandler Baldwin!

The LANCO artist, 28, and his wife Natalie welcomed their first child together, daughter Selah Rose Baldwin, the musician revealed on Instagram Thursday.

The "Greatest Love Story" singer announced the exciting news alongside a series of photos of his baby girl, as well as a sweet shot of the new family of three.

"You've already stolen my heart, sweet girl. I love you so, so much," Baldwin wrote, going on to praise his wife for bringing their baby girl into the world.

"And @natalieabaldwin I didn't think I could love you anymore than I already did, but after watching you do what you did with so much grace and reliance on Jesus, I'm just beside myself," he continued. "I'm so blessed to have this little family. Thank you, Jesus."

Back in November, Baldwin and LANCO drummer Tripp Howell both confirmed with PEOPLE that they were expecting their first children with their respective wives.

Baldwin said that he and his wife were "both incredibly excited to become parents and thank God every day for such an amazing gift!"

"In a year full of uncertainty and craziness, it has been so nice to have something to celebrate and look forward to together," he added.

For Baldwin, finding out he and his bandmate were expecting babies within weeks of each other was a surreal experience — but he couldn't be more thankful.

"If the pandemic gave Natalie and me anything, it was more time at home with each other and more time to do things like ... start a family!" he said "I guess Tripp and Alli had the same idea we had, because they told us they were pregnant the day before our appointment to confirm our pregnancy."

"Once we had the appointment and were sure we were pregnant, we went straight to their house to tell them, 'Hey ... us, too!' " Baldwin continued. "Our due dates are only a couple weeks apart, so it's been nice to have close friends to navigate all of this with."

In January, the country singer revealed on Instagram that he and his wife were expecting a baby girl.

"Pretty pumped to be joining the girl-dad club. I cannot wait to meet our little baby GIRL," he wrote alongside a video of the couple holding pink balloons that spelled "girl."

Ahead of the birth, Baldwin honored his wife on Mother's Day with a sweet social media tribute.