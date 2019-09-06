Father of Two! Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Bennett Welcome Daughter Marli

Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley Bennett have welcomed their second baby girl!

The new mom announced their daughter’s arrival on Instagram Friday, posting the first photo of the newborn. “Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here,” Kirsten wrote, revealing their child’s name.

Marli joins 4-year-old Kensli, whom the couple welcomed back in September 2015.

The couple first announced they were expecting a child in March, less than a week after their star-studded wedding.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper Announces He’s Expecting Another Baby with Wife Kirsten Days After Wedding

“We pregnant again,” Chance, 25, shared in an exuberant message on Instagram, adding “its a girl.”

“JESUS CHRIST. WE LOVE YOU GOD,” the Grammy Award-winner wrote, sharing the happy news via a screenshot from his phone’s Notes app.

In a hint about his wife’s due date, Chance captioned the image, “New baby droppin September.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom The Bennetts Charley Gallay/Getty

In April, Kirsten put her baby bump on display in an adorable dance video of the couple breaking it down to “Right Thurr” by Chingy.

RELATED: Chance the Rapper Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Kirsten Corley — Watch His Backyard Proposal

Chance captioned the Instagram clip with four hashtags: “#millenniumtour,” “#firstthrowbackconcert,” “#whatchallyoungfolksknowaboutdat” and “#meandmywife.”

Image zoom Kristen Bennet and Chance the Rapper Chance the Rapper/Instagram

Chance and Kirsten began dating in 2013. After welcoming daughter Kensli in 2015, the pair split in 2016 before reconciling the next year and getting engaged in 2018.

Chance popped the question on July 4, 2018, at a family barbecue in their native Chicago; he confirmed the engagement the same day as the proposal, simply tweeting: “She said yes.”

Image zoom Kirsten Bennett and Chance the Rapper Duke Images

RELATED: See Every Photo from Chance the Rapper’s Romantic Weekend Wedding

The Big Day musician and the mom of two tied the knot on March 9 at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California, in a ceremony planned by Jeannie Savage of Details Details, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

Image zoom Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Bennett Duke Images

A few days before the wedding, the rapper revealed the sweet story of how he first met his bride on Twitter. When Chance was 9 years old, he attended a party at his mom’s office, where Corley performed a Destiny’s Child dance routine — and it was love at first sight.

“I knew I was gonna marry that girl,” he tweeted, noting he was too nervous to introduce himself that night. “Sixteen years later it’s happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”