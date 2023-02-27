Chance the Rapper Reveals Martin Short Gave Flight Seat to His Daughter: 'Shout-Out to Jack Frost!'

Chance the Rapper is recalling a super-kind gesture from "awesome person" Martin Short.

The artist posted the sweet story Sunday on Twitter, telling his followers how the Only Murders in the Building actor, while on the same airplane flight, immediately gave up his seat for Chance's 7-year-old daughter Kensli, so that they could sit together.

"So I just got on this plane with my daughter, and found out our seats weren't next to each other. I really ain't wanna inconvenience anyone by asking them to swap seats, but before I could say anything this kind older gentleman offered his seat to Kensli so we could sit together," Chance, 29, recalled of the sweet encounter with Short, 72.

"We both said thank you and as he stands up, I realize it's THE Martin Short!! So cool and Kensli freaked out cause she's obsessed with The Santa Clause 3," he continued.

Chance — who shares daughters Kensli and Marli, 3, with his wife of nearly four years, Kirsten Corley — added, "What an awesome person! SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST."

"Hold up … you're excited to meet Martin Short, and your default reference is the Santa Clause 3?!?" one follower joked, referring to Short's extensive list of film and TV credits.

A second follower sweetly encouraged the musician to show Kensli one of Short's '90s films, Clifford, while a third suggested his 1987 classic Innerspace.

"That's truly a wonderful story," another fan chimed in. "Thanks for sharing. Love when wonderful people make kids days. Yayyyyy."

Short currently stars in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, and made an appearance at the SAG Awards on Sunday following a best male actor (comedy series) nomination.

He is also known for dozens of iconic roles, such as in Three Amigos and Father of the Bride, as well as for his time on television series including Saturday Night Live.

Widely known for his own kind gestures, especially in his hometown of Chicago, Chance organized a meal giveaway through his nonprofit SocialWorks for his 29th birthday in April 2022.

"Happening now Chicago! Holiday Meal Giveaway 8560 S. Cottage Grove. 1,500 free meals for the community," the charitable star wrote on Instagram with a video of the event.

Founded by Chance in 2016, SocialWorks aims to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement, according to their website. The organization's Warmest Winter initiative currently provides relief to people experiencing homelessness and extreme hardship through service, events, donations and direct support.

In past years, Chance has also organized free events such as the Teens in the Park Festival, which has brought fellow artists like Kendrick Lamar to the Windy City.

In 2017, he teamed up with STATE Bags to help children in underfunded neighborhoods, donating 30,000 backpacks to kids in need.