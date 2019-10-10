Chance the Rapper Shares Photo of Newborn Daughter as Wife Says Postpartum 'Does Not Get Easier'

Chance the Rapper couldn’t be a prouder dad — or husband!

The “No Problem” artist, 26, fawned over his wife Kirsten and their 6-week-old baby girl Marli Grace on Instagram Thursday, sharing a photo of them cuddled up together.

In the snapshot, both Kirsten and Marli are wearing light pink — a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder dress for the new mom of two and a swaddle and floral headband for the newborn — as they bond nose-to-nose, with Kirsten holding Marli up close to her face.

“Dear Jesus, Thank you. She too fine,” Chance captioned the shot.

“Mommy loves you my sweet Marli Grace,” Kirsten wrote on her own Instagram account, sharing the same image and getting candid about the realities of new motherhood: “Postpartum does not get any easier — even with your second, but It will always be worth it for my babies. I can’t wait to watch you grow up.”

Chance and Kirsten, who tied the knot in March, welcomed Marli on Aug. 29, five months after they revealed they were expecting their second child. They are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Kensli.

The musician announced his paternity leave on Sept. 9, sharing a sweet photo of him holding both his daughters in his arms and writing, “This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work.”

He went on to explain that when Kensli was born, he went on tour just two weeks later, missing important milestones early on in her life and being “absent when her mother needed me the most.”

“At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again,” Chance wrote. “I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli.”

The new father of two further opened up last month about his decision to take paternity leave following his new baby’s birth, even though it meant postponing his upcoming The Big Day Tour.

“It’s just way harder, honestly, having two kids than having one,” Chance said during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. “Mathematically, it makes sense, but in my mind, it didn’t register until I actually had two kids.”

Though he was set to hit the road three days before his interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the “Hot Shower” rapper announced that he was pushing the start of the shows back to January to spend more time with Kirsten, Marli and Kensli. He will now kick off his tour on Jan. 20 in Las Vegas.

“I couldn’t leave my wife at home with both of them, with the little one and the bigger one,” he explained to Kimmel, going on to reveal that he made the decision just five days before the first scheduled show. “It was a group decision. So yeah, [Kirsten] was thrilled when it went down that way.”