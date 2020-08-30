Chance the Rapper Celebrates Daughter Marli's First Birthday with Sweet Tribute
Chance the Rapper shares daughters Marli, 1, and Kensli, 4, with wife Kirsten Corley Bennett
Happy birthday, Marli Grace!
On Saturday, Chance the Rapper shared a sweet Instagram post to celebrate his youngest daughter Marli's first birthday.
"Happy first birthday, my forever daughter," the rapper, 27, wrote alongside a photo of Marli. "I have learned so so much about fatherhood from YOU miss Marli Grace."
"I now clearly see the limitations of what I owe to this world versus what I owe the family that keeps me," he added. "May God bless this birthday and every one after, for He is your forever Father."
Chance and his wife Kirsten Corley Bennett welcomed Marli on Aug. 29, 2019. The couple also shares daughter Kensli, 4.
In April, Chance told PEOPLE that Marli was starting to learn a few words — and bringing some much-needed humor to the family as they isolated at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Her first word was 'Dada,' which I’m proud to say both of my girls' first words were 'Dad' basically," he said. "She calls everybody 'Dada' now. She even calls her toys and her pacifier 'Dada,' so that’s just her go-to phrase now."
"I was making a bite for Kensli, and [Marli] was in her little walker. She wobbled over to me and I was like, 'Heyyyy' and she responded the exact same little 'Heyyyy' back to me," he added. "It was in key and matched my energy perfectly. I was like 'Damn, can you talk? That’s crazy.' That was a crazy moment for me. I laughed at it."
The Grammy winner went on to say that now has an even stronger appreciation for his loved ones.
"I've been waking up daily with newfound gratitude and being very grateful that I'm married right now," he said. "The fact that me, my daughters and my wife all live in one house together is a huge, huge blessing, so I've just been taking that in."