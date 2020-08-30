Chance the Rapper Celebrates Daughter Marli's First Birthday with Sweet Tribute

Happy birthday, Marli Grace!

On Saturday, Chance the Rapper shared a sweet Instagram post to celebrate his youngest daughter Marli's first birthday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy first birthday, my forever daughter," the rapper, 27, wrote alongside a photo of Marli. "I have learned so so much about fatherhood from YOU miss Marli Grace."

"I now clearly see the limitations of what I owe to this world versus what I owe the family that keeps me," he added. "May God bless this birthday and every one after, for He is your forever Father."

Chance and his wife Kirsten Corley Bennett welcomed Marli on Aug. 29, 2019. The couple also shares daughter Kensli, 4.

Never miss a story -- sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Chance the Rapper and his daughters Chance the Rapper/Instagram

In April, Chance told PEOPLE that Marli was starting to learn a few words — and bringing some much-needed humor to the family as they isolated at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Her first word was 'Dada,' which I’m proud to say both of my girls' first words were 'Dad' basically," he said. "She calls everybody 'Dada' now. She even calls her toys and her pacifier 'Dada,' so that’s just her go-to phrase now."

"I was making a bite for Kensli, and [Marli] was in her little walker. She wobbled over to me and I was like, 'Heyyyy' and she responded the exact same little 'Heyyyy' back to me," he added. "It was in key and matched my energy perfectly. I was like 'Damn, can you talk? That’s crazy.' That was a crazy moment for me. I laughed at it."

RELATED VIDEO: Chance the Rapper Opens Up About Teaching His Daughter 'That Black Power Is Her Superpower'

The Grammy winner went on to say that now has an even stronger appreciation for his loved ones.